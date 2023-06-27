Phillip B. Wilson Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Sept. 12, 1967-June 24, 2023

Phillip Brian Wilson, 55, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Sept. 12, 1967, in Niles, Michigan, the middle of three children born to Ladell and Sheila Wilson.

Phillip was a fisherman, decorator, and gardener. He loved animals.

Phillip will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Sheila Evans of Cassopolis; daughter, Taneshea Wilson of South Bend, Indiana; seven grandchildren; one brother, Deric (Maryann Suggs-Wilson) Wilson of South Bend, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Lindell Scott Wilson.

Family and friends will gather Friday, June 30, 2023, from 2 p.m., until time of service at 3 p.m., in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis with the Reverend Michael Anderson officiating.

Phillip will be laid to rest in Calvin Township Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com