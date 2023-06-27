Niles City Council approves grant for community development projects Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NILES — More community development projects could be on the way for the City of Niles.

The Niles City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the submission of a grant application for the second round of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Revitalization and Placemaking program.

The Niles DDA Main Street applied and was awarded $1,287,000 in last year’s RAP 1.0 round. This year, MEDC is offering a RAP 2.0 Grant. Nile DDA Main Street will be applying on behalf of multiple DDA District businesses that meet all the requirements for the application.

The RAP grant program requires a 50 percent match. According to Niles Main Street DDA Director Lisa Croteau, the projects will be matched using private donations and one project has matching support from three different foundations. Cornerstone Alliance is taking the lead on compiling the application which will include projects from Cornerstone, The City of St. Joseph and Niles DDA Main Street in order to give all three of its applications the best chance for funding.

Local projects include:

The “Star” building, 217 N. 4th Street – Rehabilitation of the former Niles Daily Star building with buildout for entertainment venue.

321 E. Main Street, Niles – Rehabilitation of former Carnegie Library to Underground Laugh Lounge Comedy Club and The Study Whiskey Bar with lodging accommodations.

220 E. Main Street and 402 Wayne Street, Niles – Rehabilitation of two buildings with alley patio addition to Main Street location.

111 E. Main Street, Niles – Rehabilitation of historic building, adding four market rate apartments.

The council also approved the RAP Grant sub-recipient agreement between the City of Niles and the Niles DDA Main Street regarding last year’s successful grant application.

Niles DDA Main Street was awarded $1,287,000 for projects within the downtown area. The replacement of the downtown sidewalks was one of the public space projects funded at 50 percent by MEDC. The sidewalk replacement project was managed by the City of Niles with the City’s 50 percent match being funded through the ARPA grant. Niles DDA Main Street is a sub-recipient of Berrien County and the City of Niles is a sub-recipient of Niles DDA Main Street.

The approval of the sub-recipient agreement will allow the City of Niles to receive the $462,301.25 in RAP match funds, which will reimburse the City for 50 percent of the costs associated with the downtown sidewalk replacement project.

In other business, council: