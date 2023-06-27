DEVELOPING: Car crashes into ‘Star’ building in downtown Niles Published 11:24 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NILES — An investigation is underway after a truck crashed into the “Star” building in downtown Niles Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of 5th and Sycamore Streets at approximately 8:45 a.m. and found a truck in the Star building. According to eyewitnesses, a vehicle traveling westbound on Sycamore crashed into the truck heading southbound on 5th Street at the intersection, causing the truck to crash into the building.

Visible damage to the building included a destroyed wall, window and equipment damage inside the north side of the building, which houses the guitar strap manufacturer Souldier’s facility. While workers were inside the building at the time of the crash, none were injured.

Injuries to those directly involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.