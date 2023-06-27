Eddies, Bulldogs dominate All-Wolverine first team Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Co-champions Edwardsburg and Vicksburg dominated the All-Wolverine Conference softball team.

The Eddies, who were the defending champions, landed five players on the first team, while Vicksburg, which defeated Edwardsburg in the Division 3 Regional semifinals and advanced to the state championship game before losing to Gaylord, had four players selected.

First-team picks for the Eddies were Samantha Baker, Lindsey Dalenberg, Emma Denison, Lani Hardin and Sydney Klaer.

Second-team selections for the Eddies were Averie Markel and Caitlin Tighe. Abby Bossler and Lexi Schimpa were honorable mention selections.

Niles’ Emma Kiggins was a second-team pick, while Ashlynn and Haylea Wilken were honorable mention selections.

Vicksburg’s Paul Gephart was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Emma Denison, Edwardsburg

Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg

Sydney Klaer, Edwardsburg

Cami VanderMeeden, Paw Paw

Gabrielle Charvat, Three Rivers

Ava Forman, Three Rivers

Kayla Chisholm, Vicksburg

Kennedy Davis, Vicksburg

Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg

Brooklyn Ringler, Vicksburg

Second Team

Averie Markel, Edwardsburg

Caitlin Tigh, Edwardsburg

Emma Kiggins, Niles

Grace Blanchard, Otsego

Hailey Pueblo, Otsego

Jordyn Grant, Paw Paw

Lanie Glass, Three Rivers

London Hoffmaster, Three Rivers

Peyton Ware, Three Rivers

Maddison Diekman, Vicksburg

Audrie Dugan, Vicksburg

Ella Luegge, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Paul Gephart (Vicksburg)

Honorable Mention

Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg

Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Ashlynn Wilken, Niles

Haylea Wilken, Niles

Maddie Elkins, Otsego

Annabelle Lucas, Otsego

Molly McNitt, Paw Paw

Carlie Streich, Paw Paw

Ashley McKenney, Plainwell

Jada Nelson, Plainwell

Kennedy Finnerman, Sturgis

Riley Northop, Sturgis

Dani Glass, Three Rivers

Emily Ventrone, Three Rivers

Tristin Abnet, Vicksburg

Peyton Smith, Vicksburg

Final conference standings

Edwardsburg, 13-1

Vicksburg, 13-1

Three Rivers, 10-4

Otsego, 8-6

Niles, 5-9

5. Paw Paw, 5-9

Plainwell, 2-12

Sturgis, 0-14