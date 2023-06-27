Eddies, Bulldogs dominate All-Wolverine first team
Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — Co-champions Edwardsburg and Vicksburg dominated the All-Wolverine Conference softball team.
The Eddies, who were the defending champions, landed five players on the first team, while Vicksburg, which defeated Edwardsburg in the Division 3 Regional semifinals and advanced to the state championship game before losing to Gaylord, had four players selected.
First-team picks for the Eddies were Samantha Baker, Lindsey Dalenberg, Emma Denison, Lani Hardin and Sydney Klaer.
Second-team selections for the Eddies were Averie Markel and Caitlin Tighe. Abby Bossler and Lexi Schimpa were honorable mention selections.
Niles’ Emma Kiggins was a second-team pick, while Ashlynn and Haylea Wilken were honorable mention selections.
Vicksburg’s Paul Gephart was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Emma Denison, Edwardsburg
Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg
Sydney Klaer, Edwardsburg
Cami VanderMeeden, Paw Paw
Gabrielle Charvat, Three Rivers
Ava Forman, Three Rivers
Kayla Chisholm, Vicksburg
Kennedy Davis, Vicksburg
Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg
Brooklyn Ringler, Vicksburg
Second Team
Averie Markel, Edwardsburg
Caitlin Tigh, Edwardsburg
Emma Kiggins, Niles
Grace Blanchard, Otsego
Hailey Pueblo, Otsego
Jordyn Grant, Paw Paw
Lanie Glass, Three Rivers
London Hoffmaster, Three Rivers
Peyton Ware, Three Rivers
Maddison Diekman, Vicksburg
Audrie Dugan, Vicksburg
Ella Luegge, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Paul Gephart (Vicksburg)
Honorable Mention
Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg
Lexi Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Ashlynn Wilken, Niles
Haylea Wilken, Niles
Maddie Elkins, Otsego
Annabelle Lucas, Otsego
Molly McNitt, Paw Paw
Carlie Streich, Paw Paw
Ashley McKenney, Plainwell
Jada Nelson, Plainwell
Kennedy Finnerman, Sturgis
Riley Northop, Sturgis
Dani Glass, Three Rivers
Emily Ventrone, Three Rivers
Tristin Abnet, Vicksburg
Peyton Smith, Vicksburg
Final conference standings
Edwardsburg, 13-1
Vicksburg, 13-1
Three Rivers, 10-4
Otsego, 8-6
Niles, 5-9
5. Paw Paw, 5-9
Plainwell, 2-12
Sturgis, 0-14