Niles antique, vintage store to close in July Published 2:26 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

NILES — A local antique and vintage store is gearing up for its biggest sale of the year. It will also be its last.

Homestory Vintage, 218 N. Front St., announced on Facebook that it will be closing its doors following its July market after opening in November 2022.

“Life changes and I’m moving to be closer to family,” owner Cat Dobecki said in the Facebook post. “Because that’s what is most important in life.”

Similar to a pop-up market, Homestyle Vintage has been open five days per month, with each month featuring new items curated by owner Dobecki, herself.

July Market hours are:

Wed., July 12 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thurs., July 13 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 14 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sat., July 15 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 16 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.