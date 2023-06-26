Edwardsburg’s Bartz inducted into hall of fame Published 6:00 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

DETROIT — Former Edwardsburg Coach Kevin Bartz was one of 14 coaches inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Detroit last Friday.

The other coaches who were inducted at the Detroit Marriott in Troy were:

• Mark Carlton, Sand Creek

• Thomas Arthur Ellinger, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

• Pat Hinkle, Cadillac and Mesick

• Craig (Bubbs) Hnatuk, Westland John Glenn and Canton

• Joe Hoskins, Detroit Southwestern and Detroit Henry Ford

• David J. Mariage, St. Johns

• Larry R. Orr, Monroe Catholic Central

• Joe Quesnelle, Marine City Cardinal Mooney

• Mark Russell, Lowell

• Jim Schaak, Grand Rapids West Catholic

• Troy Schelke, Harbor Beach

• Mike Smith, Lapeer

• Mark Tamminga, Grand Rapids South Christian

In other to be eligible for the hall a fame, a coach must have 100 or more varsity victories in Michigan or have coached at the junior high, middle school or high school level for 20 or more years.

Bartz coached the Eddies for 28 seasons and amassed a record of 216-78. Edwardsburg, which had not had a winning season in 14 years prior to his taking over the program, won 10 consecutive Wolverine Conference championships, qualified for the postseason 17 out of those 28 years.

The Eddies won nine district championships, eight regional titles and appeared in the state semifinals eight times, including the last three seasons.

Edwardsburg won the Division 4 state championship in 2018.

Bartz joins likes of Niles” Ed Weede, Lakeshore’s Chuck Salvano, Lake Michigan Catholic’s Terry Rose, Brandywine’s Jim Myers, South Haven’s Jim McCloughan, St. Joseph’s Bart Kruse, Decatur’s Joe Groh, Lakeshore’s Denny Dock, Benton Harbor’s Paul Bergan, Eau Claire’s Tim Bergan, Buchanan’s Bruce Bendix, Buchanan’s Don Bender and Niles’ Joe Austin.

The Hall of Fame is housed at the University of Michigan football stadium, where plaques for each of this year’s inductees will be displayed.