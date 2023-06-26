Caleb Murphy settling in with Tennessee Titans Published 12:26 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

NASHVILLE — Former Dowagiac and Ferris State star Caleb Murphy is already settling in with the Tennessee Titans.

The undrafted free agent turned heads during the organization’s rookie minicamp in May and organized team activities this month, where he has worked with both teammates and coaching staff to get his feet wet in their system.

During an interview with Titans media, Murphy expressed why he decided to sign with Tennessee to begin his NFL career.

“I just felt like Tennessee is a good spot,” he said. “They work hard. (Head coach Mike Vrabel) said all good things to me when we had our conversation after the draft. There’s just a lot of availability and opportunity here so you have to continue to work hard because coach Vrabel prides himself in people working hard.”

Since arriving in Nashville, Murphy has immersed himself with the Titans playbook.

“It’s different than anything else you’ve ever been a part of football-wise,” he said. “I feel like there’s a lot more knowledge and terminology that you need to know going into it and as long as you’re studying – it’s good to pick up on, it’s easy to pick up on – but you just got to continue to stay in the books.”

After a record-setting collegiate career in Big Rapids, Murphy is determined to take his game to the next level.

“It’s all about perfecting technique,” he said. “I’m trying to learn more about my craft and learn more about my abilities and what I can do off of other things. Offensive linemen, they get to their sets regardless so you just have to figure out how to beat guys to their sets.”

Murphy said he has enjoyed learning from the veterans on the team.

“Arden Key, Harold Landry, Rashad Weaver, Sam Okuayinonu, just watching them and the way they have body lean and those types of things,” he said. “I’m just going to continue to try to craft myself into what it needs to be in order to be a Titan.”