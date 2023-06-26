107 animals found in Howard Township animal hoarding investigation Published 3:39 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the incident took place in Dowagiac when it in fact took place in Howard Township. Leader Publications apologizes for the error and is happy to correct it.

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A Howard Township man was arrested after more than 100 animals of various types were found during an investigation of an animal hoarding case last week, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control Division conducted a search warrant Wednesday, June 21 on an address in the 2500 block of Lilac Avenue in Howard Township to locate animals being kept in an inhumane manner.

Robert Dean Archer II was arrested on a bond revocation order and is currently awaiting trial. Upon searching the residence, officers located 107 animals of various types ranging from dogs, cats, goats, rabbits, mice, hamsters, Guinea pigs, snakes, turtles and a crab.

Officers are requesting charges on Mr. Archer with the Cass County Prosecutor’s office. Assisting agencies include the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing currently.