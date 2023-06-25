Rotten eggs smell caused by Indiana gas leak, officials say

Published 10:07 pm Sunday, June 25, 2023

By Staff Report

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The odor of rotten eggs wafting through the air Sunday in Michiana is due to a gas leak in Indiana, according to the Galien Fire Department.

The Galien Fire Department released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday evening stating that its firefighters responded to a reported gas leak after receiving calls from concerned citizens. After an extensive investigation, the fire department said there is a gas leak in Porter County, Indiana which is causing the odor to be smelled across southern Berrien and Cass Counties.

 

