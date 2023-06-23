Construction begins for Dowagiac ReLeaf Center location Published 3:30 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Construction has begun on a cannabis company’s new Dowagiac location.

The ReLeaf Center – which also has a Niles location at 1840 Terminal Rd. – grows, processes and provisions cannabis. It has other locations in eastern Michigan, but the Niles’ location was its first to grow plants, which are processed and distributed for products at its locations.

The Dowagiac Planning Commission approved a site plan for 29042 Amerihost Drive, a vacant plot of land behind the Baymont Hotel, to facilitate use as a Releaf Center during its April meeting.

“We’re excited,” said ReLeaf CEO Michael E. Gelatka in April. “We hope it takes our name further. I think we’ll do really well for (Dowagiac), we did for Niles. We’re glad to be a part of it.”