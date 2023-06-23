Buchanan man injured in single-vehicle Wayne Township crash Published 11:11 am Friday, June 23, 2023

NILES — A Buchanan man was injured after his vehicle crashed into a pole in Wayne Township Thursday night.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that his Deputy’s responded to a personal injury crash on Dutch Settlement Street near M-62 in Wayne Township. The crash occurred at 11:17 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, Michelle Bader, 44, of Buchanan, was traveling west bound on Dutch Settlement Street.

Bader drove over the curb and went straight into a utility pole, causing the car to catch fire. Bader was not in the vehicle when it caught on fire and only obtained minor injuries. A seat belt was worn during this crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies were the PrideCare Ambulance Service, Dowagiac Fire Department, Dowagiac Police Department, and Pokagon Tribal Police Department.