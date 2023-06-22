Dowagiac man, woman injured in two-vehicle Wayne Township crash Published 8:19 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Dowagiac woman and a 29-year-old Dowagiac man were injured after their vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon in Wayne Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports his office responded to two car, personal injury traffic crash at 3: 10 p.m. Wednesday on M-51 and M-152 in Wayne Township. Tammy Noelle Reynolds, 21, of Dowagiac was driving southbound on M-51 when Kevin Wilfredo Laureano, of Dowagiac, turned left onto M-152, striking Reynolds head-on. Laureano was transported to Borgess Lee for his injuries and Reynolds was treated on scene. Seat belts were used, alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Sister Lakes Fire, Pride Care Ambulance and True’s Towing.