Dowagiac man injured in motorcycle crash

Published 9:15 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Max Harden

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old Dowagiac man was injured after his motorcycle left the road and crashed in Howard Township Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 12:18 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a personal injury traffic crash that occurred on M-60 near Hoyt Street in Howard Township. 72-year-old Dowagiac resident Samuel Butler was traveling Northeast on M-60 when he lost control of the motorcycle leaving the roadway. Butler was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A helmet was not worn by Butler. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and this case remains under investigation. 

Assisting were Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance Service.

