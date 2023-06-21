Eddies’ Tighe honorable mention all-state
Published 11:29 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — After being shutout last year in Division 2, Edwardsburg junior Caitlin Tighe has earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.
Tighe hit .390 for the co-Wolverine Conference and Division 2 District champion Eddies this season. She had 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Tighe also scored 48 runs.
Division 2 All-State
First Team
Outfield
Ava Coffinger, Gull Lake
Cecelia Thorington, Pinkney
Alexis Hansen, Dearborn Divine Child
Jasmine Mauk, North Branch
Brooklynn Ringler, Vicksburg
Jenna Ouellette, Chelsea
Shortstop
Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey
Aubrey Jones, Gaylord
Piper Clark, Richmond
Kennedy Coombe, Clio
Mya Purdy, Chelsea
Madison Diekman, Vicksburg
First Base
Alexis Kozlowski, Gaylord
Madison Clark, Muskegon Oakridge
Katherine Modrzejewski, Dearborn Divine Child
Second Base
Kami Morse, Wayland
Peyton Smith, Vicksburg
Olivia Tilley, Carleton Airport
Third Base
Brenna Cabrera, Muskegon Oakridge
Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg
Megan McCalla, Chelsea
Catcher
Marissa Warren, Big Rapids
Storm Kentros, Detroit Country Day
Taylor Moeggenberg, Gaylord
Pitcher
Ava Mullen, Lakeshore
Emilee Underwood, Chelsea
Brooklyn Compau, Frankenmuth
Jessica Nelson, Dearborn Divine Child
Jayden Gohs, Goodrich
Katie Shuboy, Richmond
Sarah Basket, Essexville Garber
Grayson Lamarche, Escanaba
Utility Player
Brooklyn Wyczalek, Goodrich
Jayden Jones, Gaylord
RaeAnn Drummond, Carleton Airport
Honorable Mention
Outfield
Olivia Miller, Unity Christian
Evelynn Rybicki, Freeland
Regina Roose, Notre Dame Prep
Savina Olada, Dearborn Divine Child
Olivia Burke, Linden
Kyra Kleinheksel, Hamilton
Marissa Jackson, New Boston Huron
Maddie Wieneke, Riverview
Shortstop
Hunter Near, Coopersville
Kaelinn Jozsa, Muskegon Oakridge
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
London Williams, Trenton
Jamie Maier, Owosso
First Base
Ava Forman, Three Rivers
McKayla Mott, Escanaba
Ella Wagner, Essexville Garber
Second Base
Jurnee Ross, Sparta
Tiffany Keller, Frankenmuth
Isabella DePaulis, Dearborn Divine Child
Jaiden Griffith, Williamston
Third Base
Jenna Kowalski, Freeland
Natalie Bush, Unity Christian
Jenna Kuzara, New Boston Huron
Catcher
Maddi Miller, Coopersville
Lily Federau, Lakewood
Jaden Howard, Goodrich
Harley Limberger, Center Line
Pitcher
Makenzie Cammenga, Unity Christian
Hailey Whisman, Parma Western
Madie Jamrog, Hamilton
Rylie Greggo, New Boston Huron
Lola Bagby, Detroit Country Day
Utility Player
Ella Davison, Hamilton
Gracie Rickman, Trenton
Alexis Linton, Essexville Garber
Anastacia Wachowiak, Notre Dame Prep