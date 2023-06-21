Eddies’ Tighe honorable mention all-state

Published 11:29 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Scott Novak

EDWARDSBURG — After being shutout last year in Division 2, Edwardsburg junior Caitlin Tighe has earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

Tighe hit .390 for the co-Wolverine Conference and Division 2 District champion Eddies this season. She had 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Tighe also scored 48 runs.

 

Division 2 All-State

First Team

Outfield

Ava Coffinger, Gull Lake

Cecelia Thorington, Pinkney

Alexis Hansen, Dearborn Divine Child

Jasmine Mauk, North Branch

Brooklynn Ringler, Vicksburg

Jenna Ouellette, Chelsea

 

Shortstop

Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey

Aubrey Jones, Gaylord

Piper Clark, Richmond

Kennedy Coombe, Clio

Mya Purdy, Chelsea

Madison Diekman, Vicksburg

 

First Base

Alexis Kozlowski, Gaylord

Madison Clark, Muskegon Oakridge

Katherine Modrzejewski, Dearborn Divine Child

 

Second Base

Kami Morse, Wayland

Peyton Smith, Vicksburg

Olivia Tilley, Carleton Airport

 

Third Base

Brenna Cabrera, Muskegon Oakridge

Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg

Megan McCalla, Chelsea

 

Catcher

Marissa Warren, Big Rapids

Storm Kentros, Detroit Country Day

Taylor Moeggenberg, Gaylord

 

Pitcher

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Emilee Underwood, Chelsea

Brooklyn Compau, Frankenmuth

Jessica Nelson, Dearborn Divine Child

Jayden Gohs, Goodrich

Katie Shuboy, Richmond

Sarah Basket, Essexville Garber

Grayson Lamarche, Escanaba

 

Utility Player

Brooklyn Wyczalek, Goodrich

Jayden Jones, Gaylord

RaeAnn Drummond, Carleton Airport

 

Honorable Mention

Outfield

Olivia Miller, Unity Christian

Evelynn Rybicki, Freeland

Regina Roose, Notre Dame Prep

Savina Olada, Dearborn Divine Child

Olivia Burke, Linden

Kyra Kleinheksel, Hamilton

Marissa Jackson, New Boston Huron

Maddie Wieneke, Riverview

 

Shortstop

Hunter Near, Coopersville

Kaelinn Jozsa, Muskegon Oakridge

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

London Williams, Trenton

Jamie Maier, Owosso

 

First Base

Ava Forman, Three Rivers

McKayla Mott, Escanaba

Ella Wagner, Essexville Garber

 

Second Base

Jurnee Ross, Sparta

Tiffany Keller, Frankenmuth

Isabella DePaulis, Dearborn Divine Child

Jaiden Griffith, Williamston

 

Third Base

Jenna Kowalski, Freeland

Natalie Bush, Unity Christian

Jenna Kuzara, New Boston Huron

 

Catcher

Maddi Miller, Coopersville

Lily Federau, Lakewood

Jaden Howard, Goodrich

Harley Limberger, Center Line

 

Pitcher

Makenzie Cammenga, Unity Christian

Hailey Whisman, Parma Western

Madie Jamrog, Hamilton

Rylie Greggo, New Boston Huron

Lola Bagby, Detroit Country Day

 

Utility Player

Ella Davison, Hamilton

Gracie Rickman, Trenton

Alexis Linton, Essexville Garber

Anastacia Wachowiak, Notre Dame Prep

 

More Sports

Bucks land three, Bobcats one on Division 3 All-State squad

Edwardsburg’s Stewart first-team All-Wolverine Conference

Dowagiac Jr. Equestrian team wins district title

Eddies’ Kurowski, Vikings’ Krueger earn all-conference

Print Article