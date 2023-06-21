Eddies’ Tighe honorable mention all-state Published 11:29 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — After being shutout last year in Division 2, Edwardsburg junior Caitlin Tighe has earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

Tighe hit .390 for the co-Wolverine Conference and Division 2 District champion Eddies this season. She had 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. Tighe also scored 48 runs.

Division 2 All-State

First Team

Outfield

Ava Coffinger, Gull Lake

Cecelia Thorington, Pinkney

Alexis Hansen, Dearborn Divine Child

Jasmine Mauk, North Branch

Brooklynn Ringler, Vicksburg

Jenna Ouellette, Chelsea

Shortstop

Kenzie Bromley, Petoskey

Aubrey Jones, Gaylord

Piper Clark, Richmond

Kennedy Coombe, Clio

Mya Purdy, Chelsea

Madison Diekman, Vicksburg

First Base

Alexis Kozlowski, Gaylord

Madison Clark, Muskegon Oakridge

Katherine Modrzejewski, Dearborn Divine Child

Second Base

Kami Morse, Wayland

Peyton Smith, Vicksburg

Olivia Tilley, Carleton Airport

Third Base

Brenna Cabrera, Muskegon Oakridge

Delaney Monroe, Vicksburg

Megan McCalla, Chelsea

Catcher

Marissa Warren, Big Rapids

Storm Kentros, Detroit Country Day

Taylor Moeggenberg, Gaylord

Pitcher

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Emilee Underwood, Chelsea

Brooklyn Compau, Frankenmuth

Jessica Nelson, Dearborn Divine Child

Jayden Gohs, Goodrich

Katie Shuboy, Richmond

Sarah Basket, Essexville Garber

Grayson Lamarche, Escanaba

Utility Player

Brooklyn Wyczalek, Goodrich

Jayden Jones, Gaylord

RaeAnn Drummond, Carleton Airport

Honorable Mention

Outfield

Olivia Miller, Unity Christian

Evelynn Rybicki, Freeland

Regina Roose, Notre Dame Prep

Savina Olada, Dearborn Divine Child

Olivia Burke, Linden

Kyra Kleinheksel, Hamilton

Marissa Jackson, New Boston Huron

Maddie Wieneke, Riverview

Shortstop

Hunter Near, Coopersville

Kaelinn Jozsa, Muskegon Oakridge

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

London Williams, Trenton

Jamie Maier, Owosso

First Base

Ava Forman, Three Rivers

McKayla Mott, Escanaba

Ella Wagner, Essexville Garber

Second Base

Jurnee Ross, Sparta

Tiffany Keller, Frankenmuth

Isabella DePaulis, Dearborn Divine Child

Jaiden Griffith, Williamston

Third Base

Jenna Kowalski, Freeland

Natalie Bush, Unity Christian

Jenna Kuzara, New Boston Huron

Catcher

Maddi Miller, Coopersville

Lily Federau, Lakewood

Jaden Howard, Goodrich

Harley Limberger, Center Line

Pitcher

Makenzie Cammenga, Unity Christian

Hailey Whisman, Parma Western

Madie Jamrog, Hamilton

Rylie Greggo, New Boston Huron

Lola Bagby, Detroit Country Day

Utility Player

Ella Davison, Hamilton

Gracie Rickman, Trenton

Alexis Linton, Essexville Garber

Anastacia Wachowiak, Notre Dame Prep