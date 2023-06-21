Dowagiac police investigating armed robbery Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac police said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a local liquor store.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dowagiac Police were dispatched to the Northside Food and Liquor in Dowagiac for an armed robbery that just occurred. Officers were advised that a subject entered the store near closing time and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money with a handgun. The suspect left the area on a bike.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall and thin. The suspect was wearing all black with a red bandana covering a portion of his face. The suspect had on a black flat billed hat with a logo on it and wore a black backpack with gray striping. The suspect arrived and left riding a red Huffy bike. Please see attached photos of the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation by Dowagiac Police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at 1-(800) 462-9328.