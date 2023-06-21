Bucks land three, Bobcats one on Division 3 All-State squad Published 10:12 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

EAST LANSING — The rewards of having a great season continue to pour in for the Buchanan softball team.

The Bucks, who reached the Division 3 state quarterfinals before falling to Ravenna, had three players earn first-team Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State honors, which were released Wednesday.

Earning first-team honors were outfielder Caitlyn Horvath, shortstop Hannah Herman and pitcher Hailee Kara.

Brandywine’s Chloe Parker was an honorable mention selection at a utility player.

Herman and Parker are both repeat all-staters. Herman, a junior, hit .471 with 47 RBIs, was selected for the third consecutive season.

Parker, who was a first-team selection at catcher in 2022, hit .532 with 41 RBIs.

Horvath hit .471 for the Bucks this year with 22 RBIs, while Kara was 20-3 in the circle with an ERA of 1.29.

Division 3 All-State

First Team

Outfield

Gabrielle Waldofsky, Leslie

Saylar Cuthrell, Cass City

Kendall Phillip, Clinton

Emily Brown, Grass Lake

Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling

Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan

Shortstop

Emma Gillard, Ravenna

Emily Guthrie, Grass Lake

Aly VanBrandt, Ottawa Lake-Whiteford

Grace Koenig, Almont

Ella Stephenson, Algonac

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

First Base

Lexi Mielke, Standish-Sterling

Reagann Merchant, Elk Rapids

Lillia Sherman, Millington

Second Base

Rylee Fitzpatrick, Grass Lake

Brynne Birchmeier, New Lothrop

Maddie Peterson, Blissfield

Third Base

Olivia Turner, Grass Lake

Emma Herremans, Ravenna

Abby Robinson, Shepherd

Catcher

Breyenn Salts, Grass Lake

Macy Verbeek, Calvin Christian

Jerzie VanOchten, Reese

Kaydence Sheldon, Ottawa Lake-Whiteford

Pitcher

Unity Nelson, Ottawa Lake-Whiteford

Kanna Bommarito, Algonac

Ada Bradford, Leslie

Devri Jennings, Standish-Sterling

Tia Schone, Gladstone

Hailee Kara, Buchanan

Anna VanDyken, Calvin Christian

Utility Player

Paityn Enos, Reed City

Lillian Martinez, Hemlock

Designated Player

Jayla Thompson, Otisville-LakeVille

Honorable Mention

Outfield

Grace Chinavare, Sanford Meriidan

Sydney Drenth, Schoolcraft

Patrina Marsh, Whiteford

Regan Finkbeiner, Hemlock

Paige Thomas, Delton Kellogg

Sara Dammann, New Lothrop

Kailey Tarte, Memphis

Shortstop

Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids

Marissa Rombach, New Lothrop

Ashley Bila, Laingsburg

Aynalem Zoet, Calvin Christian

First Base

Addison Gillard, Ravenna

Paige Metzger, Schoolcraft

Kaitlyn Dickey, Bath

Second Base

Becca Tuttle, GR West Catholic

Sophie Hardy, Traverse City St. Francis

Izabella Latuszek, Laingsburg

Third Base

Devin Johnston, Almont

Samantha Dietz, Watervliet

Zoey Jetter, Traverse City St. Francis

Lauren Hartman, Grayling

Catcher

Brooke Meeker, Traverse City St. Francis

Allyson Theunick, Evart

Liv Regenfuss, Shepherd

Kendall Roszczewski, Almont

Pitcher

Addison Gray, Evart

Kami Linton, Sanford Meridian

Arika Hines, Montrose

Addyson Buchin, Laingsburg

Kaylee McKinney, Parchment

Jacee Hoffman, Kent City

Tori Nugent, GP University-Liggett

Utility Player

Chloe Parker, Niles Brandywine

Emily Postema, Ravenna

Grace Simpson, Beaverton