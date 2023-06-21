Bucks land three, Bobcats one on Division 3 All-State squad
Published 10:12 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023
EAST LANSING — The rewards of having a great season continue to pour in for the Buchanan softball team.
The Bucks, who reached the Division 3 state quarterfinals before falling to Ravenna, had three players earn first-team Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State honors, which were released Wednesday.
Earning first-team honors were outfielder Caitlyn Horvath, shortstop Hannah Herman and pitcher Hailee Kara.
Brandywine’s Chloe Parker was an honorable mention selection at a utility player.
Herman and Parker are both repeat all-staters. Herman, a junior, hit .471 with 47 RBIs, was selected for the third consecutive season.
Parker, who was a first-team selection at catcher in 2022, hit .532 with 41 RBIs.
Horvath hit .471 for the Bucks this year with 22 RBIs, while Kara was 20-3 in the circle with an ERA of 1.29.
Division 3 All-State
First Team
Outfield
Gabrielle Waldofsky, Leslie
Saylar Cuthrell, Cass City
Kendall Phillip, Clinton
Emily Brown, Grass Lake
Macey Fegan, Standish-Sterling
Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan
Shortstop
Emma Gillard, Ravenna
Emily Guthrie, Grass Lake
Aly VanBrandt, Ottawa Lake-Whiteford
Grace Koenig, Almont
Ella Stephenson, Algonac
Hannah Herman, Buchanan
First Base
Lexi Mielke, Standish-Sterling
Reagann Merchant, Elk Rapids
Lillia Sherman, Millington
Second Base
Rylee Fitzpatrick, Grass Lake
Brynne Birchmeier, New Lothrop
Maddie Peterson, Blissfield
Third Base
Olivia Turner, Grass Lake
Emma Herremans, Ravenna
Abby Robinson, Shepherd
Catcher
Breyenn Salts, Grass Lake
Macy Verbeek, Calvin Christian
Jerzie VanOchten, Reese
Kaydence Sheldon, Ottawa Lake-Whiteford
Pitcher
Unity Nelson, Ottawa Lake-Whiteford
Kanna Bommarito, Algonac
Ada Bradford, Leslie
Devri Jennings, Standish-Sterling
Tia Schone, Gladstone
Hailee Kara, Buchanan
Anna VanDyken, Calvin Christian
Utility Player
Paityn Enos, Reed City
Lillian Martinez, Hemlock
Designated Player
Jayla Thompson, Otisville-LakeVille
Honorable Mention
Outfield
Grace Chinavare, Sanford Meriidan
Sydney Drenth, Schoolcraft
Patrina Marsh, Whiteford
Regan Finkbeiner, Hemlock
Paige Thomas, Delton Kellogg
Sara Dammann, New Lothrop
Kailey Tarte, Memphis
Shortstop
Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids
Marissa Rombach, New Lothrop
Ashley Bila, Laingsburg
Aynalem Zoet, Calvin Christian
First Base
Addison Gillard, Ravenna
Paige Metzger, Schoolcraft
Kaitlyn Dickey, Bath
Second Base
Becca Tuttle, GR West Catholic
Sophie Hardy, Traverse City St. Francis
Izabella Latuszek, Laingsburg
Third Base
Devin Johnston, Almont
Samantha Dietz, Watervliet
Zoey Jetter, Traverse City St. Francis
Lauren Hartman, Grayling
Catcher
Brooke Meeker, Traverse City St. Francis
Allyson Theunick, Evart
Liv Regenfuss, Shepherd
Kendall Roszczewski, Almont
Pitcher
Addison Gray, Evart
Kami Linton, Sanford Meridian
Arika Hines, Montrose
Addyson Buchin, Laingsburg
Kaylee McKinney, Parchment
Jacee Hoffman, Kent City
Tori Nugent, GP University-Liggett
Utility Player
Chloe Parker, Niles Brandywine
Emily Postema, Ravenna
Grace Simpson, Beaverton