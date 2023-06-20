Oscar Meyer Frankmobile visits Dowagiac Family Fare Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Community members riding through Dowagiac Monday were able to interact with the iconic “hot dog on wheels.”

The Oscar Meyer Frankmobile visited the Dowagiac Family Fare, 56151 M 51 S. Monday morning and afternoon. Family Fare served up Oscar Meyer hot dogs for the occasion and Kona Ice was on hand to give guests a way to beat the heat.

People were able to have photos taken with the 27-foot-long vehicle that has been visiting communities since 1936. Hotdoggers, Oscar Meyer employees tasked with driving the vehicle, took pictures with visitors and handed out the iconic wiener whistles.

Donations for the event are going toward Dowagiac Athletic Boosters Scholarships.

Kim Robison, the store’s fast lane head, came up with the idea of reaching out to Oscar Meyer after seeing the iconic van while at an event in Grand Haven. Robison was pleased with the turnout and hopes to do more community events in the future.

“It’s very heartwarming,” she said. ”This is the place where I grew up and my kids went to school here. It’s just phenomenal, I’m so proud of my community.”