Milton Township crash sends one to hospital Published 7:46 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Redfield Street and Gumwood Road in Milton Township Tuesday afternoon.

Cass County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at 2:50 p.m.

Investigation of the crash showed that a vehicle driven by Anteneh Setegn, 39, of Elkhart, Indiana, failed to yield the right of way at this intersection. Setegn’s vehicle struck a pick-up driven by Edward Albright, 58, of Edwardsburg.

Setegn and Albright were not injured. Setegn’s passenger, Mary Trevino, 68, of Niles, was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital via SMACS Ambulance.

Assisting on scene was the Edwardsburg Fire Dept. The crash remains under investigation.