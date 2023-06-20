Dowagiac Jr. Equestrian team wins district title Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Junior Equestrian team took first place at the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association District meet Saturday.

The team of Taylor Davis and Bailey Elliott, both seventh-graders at Dowagiac Middle School, finished with 103 points to edge runner-up St. Joe Upton, which finished with 94 points, and Watervliet, which was third with 83 points.

Davis finished first in Cloverleaf and second in Saddle Seat Showmanship, Western Bareback and Poles. She also took third in both Western Showmanship and English Bareback and fourth in Western Horsemanship.

Elliott took first place in Western Showmanship, Huntseat Showmanship and Western Bareback, while she was second in Huntseat Equitation and English Bareback. Elliott finished third in Western Showmanship and Cloverleaf.

The duo took second in the Two-Man Relay.