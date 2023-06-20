Bucks, Bobcats pick up Division 3 All-Region honors
Published 10:28 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023
BUCHANAN — Champion Buchanan led the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Region team with five selections.
Bronson, the runner-up in the other region, had four selections. Brandywine had a pair of players earn all-regional status, which is the second step toward earning Division 3 All-State honors.
The MHSSCA All-State teams had not been released as of Tuesday morning. They were selected this past weekend during the state finals at Michigan State University.
Earning all-region for the Bucks were outfielder Caitlyn Horvath, shortstop Hannnah Herman, third baseman Camille Lomack, pitcher Hailee Kara and designated player Cameron Carlson.
Brandywine’s Julia Babcock was selected as an outfielder and Chloe Parker as one of two utility players.
Buchanan’s Rachel Carlson was Regional Coach of the Year.
Division 3 All-Region
Outfield
Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan
Sydney Drenth, Schoolcraft
Madelyn Hamilton, Coloma
Julia Babcock, Brandywine
Carien Ybema, Kalamazoo Christian
Lily Price, Hartford
Shortstop
Hannah Herman, Buchanan
Grace Chisek, Watervliet
First Base
Paige Metzger, Schoolcraft
Brealyn Lasky, Bronson
Second Base
Madison Flowers, Watervliet
Kailey Allman, Quincy
Third Base
Samantha Dietz, Watervliet
Camille Lozmack, Buchanan
Catcher
Kat Dreier, Parchment
Lydia Wells, Bronson
Pitcher
Hailee Kara, Buchanan
Kaylee McKinney, Parchment
Addison Harris, Bronson
Cassidy Bruner, Schoolcraft
Utility Player
Chloe Parker, Brandywine
Ashlynn Harris, Bronson
Designated Player
Payton Gross, Quincy
At-Large Player
Cameron Carlson, Buchanan
Coach of the Year
Rachel Carlson, Buchanan