Bucks, Bobcats pick up Division 3 All-Region honors Published 10:28 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

BUCHANAN — Champion Buchanan led the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Region team with five selections.

Bronson, the runner-up in the other region, had four selections. Brandywine had a pair of players earn all-regional status, which is the second step toward earning Division 3 All-State honors.

The MHSSCA All-State teams had not been released as of Tuesday morning. They were selected this past weekend during the state finals at Michigan State University.

Earning all-region for the Bucks were outfielder Caitlyn Horvath, shortstop Hannnah Herman, third baseman Camille Lomack, pitcher Hailee Kara and designated player Cameron Carlson.

Brandywine’s Julia Babcock was selected as an outfielder and Chloe Parker as one of two utility players.

Buchanan’s Rachel Carlson was Regional Coach of the Year.

Division 3 All-Region

Outfield

Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan

Sydney Drenth, Schoolcraft

Madelyn Hamilton, Coloma

Julia Babcock, Brandywine

Carien Ybema, Kalamazoo Christian

Lily Price, Hartford

Shortstop

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

Grace Chisek, Watervliet

First Base

Paige Metzger, Schoolcraft

Brealyn Lasky, Bronson

Second Base

Madison Flowers, Watervliet

Kailey Allman, Quincy

Third Base

Samantha Dietz, Watervliet

Camille Lozmack, Buchanan

Catcher

Kat Dreier, Parchment

Lydia Wells, Bronson

Pitcher

Hailee Kara, Buchanan

Kaylee McKinney, Parchment

Addison Harris, Bronson

Cassidy Bruner, Schoolcraft

Utility Player

Chloe Parker, Brandywine

Ashlynn Harris, Bronson

Designated Player

Payton Gross, Quincy

At-Large Player

Cameron Carlson, Buchanan

Coach of the Year

Rachel Carlson, Buchanan