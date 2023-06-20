Brandywine earns Division 4 Academic All-State again Published 10:55 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

NILES — Once again, the Brandywine girls tennis team has earned Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association Division 4 Academic All-State honors.

Led by valedictorians Hannah Earles and Abbie Hubbard, and freshman Sydney Olson, who all finished the 2023 school year with a 4.0 GPA, the Bobcats finished with program-best 3.72, which ties the 2021 team.

Earles and Hubbard are the 14th and 15th Brandywine Valedictorians to play tennis for Hall of Fame Head Coach Joe Marazita.

“These student-athletes were successful on and off the courts this season and myself, Coach [Rich] Robbins, and Assistant Coach Caitlyn Stanner are proud of their accomplishments,” Marazita said.

The Bobcats were 16-1 this past season, winning the inaugural Lakeland Conference championship, the Division 4 Regional championship and placed ninth at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 4 State finals, which was the highest finish for a public school.