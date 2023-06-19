Dowagiac earns academic all-state for 19th straight year Published 5:45 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Nineteen and counting.

For the 19th consecutive year, the Dowagiac softball team has earned Division 2 Academic All-State from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association.

This year, the Chieftains are joined by Brandywine, Buchanan, Edwardsburg and Niles on that list.

The Eddies and Vikings are both in Division 2, while the Bobcats and Bucks are in Division 3.

Not only did these five schools earn all-state honors as a team, each one of them had at least one individual player earn academic all-state.

Niles led the way with six players earning individual honors, while Edwardsburg and Buchanan both had four players each all-state status. Dowagiac had two players honored and Brandywine one.

To earn individual academic all-state, a player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher over the course of her high school career, not just a single season. A team must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Earning all-state for the Vikings were Ashlynn Wilken, Kailyn Miller, Amirah Lee, Olivia Johnson, Coveney Davidson and Emma Kiggins.

Representing the Eddies were Averie Markel, Abigail Robbins, Abby Bossler and Samantha Baker.

Caleigh Wimberley and Lyla Elrod were the two Chieftains to receive the honor.

In Division 3, earning all-state for the Bucks were Alyvia Hickok, Isabella Monsma, Hannah Tompkins and Kamille Lemon.

Presley Gogley was the Bobcats’ all-state honoree.