Edwardsburg man hospitalized after tractor rollover crash Published 11:20 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An 88-year-old Edwardsburg man was hospitalized Saturday evening after his tractor rolled over and landed on top of him, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, his deputies responded to the 27000 block of Indigan Lane for a traumatic injury. Investigation showed Howard Kenneth Miller, 88, of Edwardsburg, was driving a tractor up a hill. The tractor rolled, landing on top of Miller, entrapping him. Miller was extricated from the tractor and transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by MedFlight.

Assisting agencies on scene were Pride Care Ambulance, Edwardsburg Fire, Edwardsburg Ambulance and MedFlight.