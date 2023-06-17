Buchanan’s Thrill on the Hill event announces entertainment lineup Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

BUCHANAN — Buchanan’s annual Thrill on the Hill Event, a weekend festival featuring music, food, and the main attraction: a five-hundred-foot water slide that runs right through Buchanan’s downtown, has revealed their music line-up for the weekend.

P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend will be returning for their traditional weekend debut on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Saturday’s line-up also includes an opening act by The Tentakills, playing an apropos set of surf rock tunes for attendees to jam to while sliding down the slide. There will also be a bonus appearance from local celebrity, DJ Big Perm, and newly minted slide hype man. Starting at eleven o’ clock, families send their children home and Thrill on the Hill’s Adult-Only Midnight Run begins.

Friday’s line-up also features a main act from The 1985 as well as musical performances from Red Hot Voodoo – bringing a modern take on surf, rockabilly and rock – and ThreeShots featuring rock-infused, roadhouse rhythm and blues. Sunday is our family day. DJ Ron Cornelius will be orchestrating the vibes featuring games and activities for all ages.

“Our team is so excited to be bringing this event back for the community bigger and better than ever, said event manager Ashley Regal.

More information about the event can be found at cityofbuchanan.com or on their Facebook page at facebook.com/BuchanansThrillontheHill.