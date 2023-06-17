Bobcats have three players selected Division 3 All-Region Published 5:10 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

NILES — Regional champion Bridgman and Brandywine, who was defeated by the Bees in the district title game, both had three players earn Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Region, which was released this week.

Buchanan also had a one player selected.

Representing Bridgman, which went on to win the Division 3 stat title with a 7-1 in over Algonac Saturday, were Chuck Pagel (first base), Reid Haskins (outfield) and Alec MacMartin (pitcher) while representing the Bobcats were Jamier Palmer (infield), Drew Deming (outfield) and Owen Hulett (pitcher).

The Bucks’ Cade Preissing was selected as an infielder.

Bridgman’s Justin Hahaj was named Division 3 Regional Coach of the Year.

Division 3 All-Region

Catcher

Cooper Cumberworth, Jackson Lumen Christi

KJ Walker, Hudson

Caleb Moore, Charyl Stockwell Academy

First Base

Chuck Pagel, Bridgman

Tyler Scholfield, Jonesville

Infield

Jamlier Palmer, Brandywine

Jaxon McGuigan, Manchester

Jalen Stelzer, Clinton

Gabe King, Jackson Lumen Christi

Cade Preissing, Buchanan

Talen Plitz, Ann Arbor Greenhills

Brady Mescher, Quincy

Outfield

Drew Deming, Brandywine

Max McCluskey, Jackson Lumen Christi

Reid Haskins, Bridgman

Alex Miller, Homer

Ambrose Horvath, Huson

Utility Player

Ryan Tschichart, Clinton

Pitcher

Logan Tammerine, Whiteford

Owen Hulett, Brandywine

Brayden Lape, Grass Lake

Alec MacMartin, Bridgman

Grant Bradley, Napoleon

Coach of the Year

Justin Hahaj, Bridgman

Terry Pant, Whiteford