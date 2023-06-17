Bobcats have three players selected Division 3 All-Region
Published 5:10 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023
NILES — Regional champion Bridgman and Brandywine, who was defeated by the Bees in the district title game, both had three players earn Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Region, which was released this week.
Buchanan also had a one player selected.
Representing Bridgman, which went on to win the Division 3 stat title with a 7-1 in over Algonac Saturday, were Chuck Pagel (first base), Reid Haskins (outfield) and Alec MacMartin (pitcher) while representing the Bobcats were Jamier Palmer (infield), Drew Deming (outfield) and Owen Hulett (pitcher).
The Bucks’ Cade Preissing was selected as an infielder.
Bridgman’s Justin Hahaj was named Division 3 Regional Coach of the Year.
Division 3 All-Region
Catcher
Cooper Cumberworth, Jackson Lumen Christi
KJ Walker, Hudson
Caleb Moore, Charyl Stockwell Academy
First Base
Chuck Pagel, Bridgman
Tyler Scholfield, Jonesville
Infield
Jamlier Palmer, Brandywine
Jaxon McGuigan, Manchester
Jalen Stelzer, Clinton
Gabe King, Jackson Lumen Christi
Cade Preissing, Buchanan
Talen Plitz, Ann Arbor Greenhills
Brady Mescher, Quincy
Outfield
Drew Deming, Brandywine
Max McCluskey, Jackson Lumen Christi
Reid Haskins, Bridgman
Alex Miller, Homer
Ambrose Horvath, Huson
Utility Player
Ryan Tschichart, Clinton
Pitcher
Logan Tammerine, Whiteford
Owen Hulett, Brandywine
Brayden Lape, Grass Lake
Alec MacMartin, Bridgman
Grant Bradley, Napoleon
Coach of the Year
Justin Hahaj, Bridgman
Terry Pant, Whiteford