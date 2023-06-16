New pool service business opens in Niles Published 3:25 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A new business has opened its doors to help community members beat the heat as summer begins.

Fun N The Sun LLC, 33940 US-12, a pool service business, opened its doors to the community Friday morning.

The business will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and provides a variety of services including pool openings and closings, new liner installs for above ground and inground pools, weekly and biweekly pool maintenance and general pool service and maintenance. It also offers painting services and sells chemicals and supplies, hot tubs and above ground and inground pool kits.

Fun N The Sun will also provide discounts for veterans, first responders, doctors and nurses.

Owners Jeff and Whitney Glass purchased the building formerly home to Dee’s Auto Body. Jeff, who has more than 23 years of experience in the industry, decided to open his own business in the community he calls home.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s just something that I wanted to do my own way versus some of the other pool places. It’s something new for me and something I think needed to be done.”

Whitney said the early response to their new business has been positive.

“People are happy that we’re here,” she said. “We’re closer for people than places like South Bend or Mishawaka.”

For more information, find Fun N The Sun on Facebook at “Fun N The Sun LLC.”