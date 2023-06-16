Buchanan leads All-Lakeland Conference squad with six picks Published 12:22 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — Inaugural champion Buchanan led the All-Lakeland Conference softball team with six first-team selections, while runners-up Brandywine and Dowagiac had four and three selections each.

Representing the Bucks were Cameron Carlson, Hannah Herman, Alyvia Hickok, Caitlyn Horvath, Hailee Kara and Camille Lozmack.

Brandywine’s picks were Kadence Brumitt, Adelyn Drotoz, Chloe Parker and Kaegan VanSandt, while Dowagiac’s selections were Aubrey Busby, Marlie Carpenter and Rebecca Guernsey.

Rounding out the first team were Berrien Springs’

Alayna Wells and Jasyl Withers.

The Chieftains also had three honorable mention selections in Lyla Elrod, Caleigh Wimberley and Bree Behnke. Brandywine’s Julia Babcock was also an honorable mention pick, as were Benton Harbor’s Jeremy Bodley and De’aria Evans, and Berrien Springs’ Ryliegh Molden.

All-Lakeland Conference

First Team

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Cameron Carlson, Buchanan

Marlie Carpenter, Dowagiac

Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine

Rebecca Guernsey, Dowagiac

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

Alyvia Hickok, Buchanan

Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan

Hailee Kara, Buchanan

Camille Lozmack, Buchanan

Chloe Parker, Brandywine

Kaegan VanSandt, Brandywine

Alayna Wells, Berrien Springs

Jasyl Withers, Berrien Springs

Honorable Mention

Lyla Elrod, Dowagiac

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

Bree Behnke, Dowagiac

Ryleigh Molden, Berrien Springs

Jeremy Bodley, Benton Harbor

De’aria Evans, Benton Harbor

Julia Babcock, Brandywine