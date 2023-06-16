Buchanan leads All-Lakeland Conference squad with six picks
Published 12:22 pm Friday, June 16, 2023
BUCHANAN — Inaugural champion Buchanan led the All-Lakeland Conference softball team with six first-team selections, while runners-up Brandywine and Dowagiac had four and three selections each.
Representing the Bucks were Cameron Carlson, Hannah Herman, Alyvia Hickok, Caitlyn Horvath, Hailee Kara and Camille Lozmack.
Brandywine’s picks were Kadence Brumitt, Adelyn Drotoz, Chloe Parker and Kaegan VanSandt, while Dowagiac’s selections were Aubrey Busby, Marlie Carpenter and Rebecca Guernsey.
Rounding out the first team were Berrien Springs’
Alayna Wells and Jasyl Withers.
The Chieftains also had three honorable mention selections in Lyla Elrod, Caleigh Wimberley and Bree Behnke. Brandywine’s Julia Babcock was also an honorable mention pick, as were Benton Harbor’s Jeremy Bodley and De’aria Evans, and Berrien Springs’ Ryliegh Molden.
All-Lakeland Conference
First Team
Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine
Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac
Cameron Carlson, Buchanan
Marlie Carpenter, Dowagiac
Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine
Rebecca Guernsey, Dowagiac
Hannah Herman, Buchanan
Alyvia Hickok, Buchanan
Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan
Hailee Kara, Buchanan
Camille Lozmack, Buchanan
Chloe Parker, Brandywine
Kaegan VanSandt, Brandywine
Alayna Wells, Berrien Springs
Jasyl Withers, Berrien Springs
Honorable Mention
Lyla Elrod, Dowagiac
Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac
Bree Behnke, Dowagiac
Ryleigh Molden, Berrien Springs
Jeremy Bodley, Benton Harbor
De’aria Evans, Benton Harbor
Julia Babcock, Brandywine