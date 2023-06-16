Beach Bash success, Hilton Street project discussed at Cassopolis Village Council meeting Published 9:44 am Friday, June 16, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Village Council met on Monday for their regular monthly meeting.

Village Manager Emilie LaGrow reported that the recent Beach Bash event was a success. She expressed her thanks to all volunteers. She also reported the new murals are in the works throughout the village. Completed works can be seen at the utility boxes at the beach, in front of the Twirl restaurant, and near the Welcome to Cassopolis building. Work on a mural on the viaduct will begin soon.

At the start of the meeting, two public hearings were held, each which had been previously posted for public participation before the council could make any votes on the subjects.

The first was the hearing about the new 2023-2024 budget. The second was the hearing about the Truth in Taxation for the 2023 property tax millage rate. Up for discussion was the proposed increase of 0.6100 mills in the operating tax millage rate to be levied in July 2023. The Truth in Taxation is required to stop the yearly Headlee reduction in the millage and does not increase taxes above what is allowed per law or by a vote of the people. Both resolutions were passed later in the meeting.

In addition to approving the new budget, the council also approved invoices totalling $75,688.91.

The Hilton Street project was reported as mostly complete, with a few small items being finished up. Village staff anticipate the complete close of the project within the next 30 to 60 days.

Chief McMichael reported on the resignation of Officer Cory Smith. A search for a replacement officer is in the works.

The council voted to approve the Category B grants from the State of Michigan discussed at last month’s meeting for Stone Lake Shores and South O’Keefe Street. The two projects were narrowed down from a larger list that also included two sections of Rowland Street.