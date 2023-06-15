Bertrand Township armed robbery suspects arrested Published 4:45 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP — Two suspects are in custody following an armed robbery Thursday morning in Bertrand Township, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 7:52 a.m. Thursday police were called to Store 12 in Bertrand Township for a report of an armed robbery. A white female entered the store, presented a handgun and was able to obtain an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then fled in a vehicle eastbound on US-12.

Officers at the scene were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspect vehicle. Detectives working with surrounding area agencies were able to use automatic license plate reading technology to find the suspect vehicle and two female suspects in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

The two suspects were arrested in Indiana and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail. Charges will be sought in Berrien County for the armed robbery that occurred in Bertrand Township and a previous armed robbery that occurred in the early morning hours of June 14, 2023 in the City of Niles. Indiana authorities will also be seeking charges for other armed robberies that occurred in Indiana.