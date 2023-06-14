Niles, Edwardsburg each have two D2 All-District players Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

EDWARDSBURG —District champion Lakeshore led the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Division 2 All-District team with six selections, while Vicksburg, which was also a district champion, had five selections in a vote of the coaches.

All-district is the first step toward achieving MHSBCA All-State. The next step is all-region, which will be voted on this week.

Edwardsburg, Niles and Berrien Springs were also represented on the all-district squad.

The Eddies had sophomore Brody Schimpa (infield) and junior Payton Bookwalter (outfield) picked, while the Vikings had junior Talon Brawley (infield) and junior Alex Cole (outfield) selected.

Shamrocks had junior Brody Brewer (catcher) and senior Garrett Brewer (pitcher) named to the squad, along with senior Louie Perkins.

Former Dowagiac standout and Lakeshore Coach Mark Nate was named Coach of the Year, along with Vicksburg’s Brian Deal.

Brawley hit .404 for the Vikings with six doubles, three triples and 24 RBIs. Cole hit .374 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs. Brawley also stole 18 bases, while Cole stole 21 bases.

Schimpa hit .273 for the Eddies with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 RBIs. Bookwalter hit .450 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 RBIs.

Brody Brewer hit .337 for Berrien Springs with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 RBIs. Perkins hit .346 with a double and 18 RBIs.

Garrett Brewer was 6-1 in nine games with a save. He had an ERA of 0.89 with 95 strikeouts in 39.33 innings pitched.

Division 2 All-District

Baseball Team

Catcher

Alex Wojahn, Lakeshore

Brody Brewer, Berrien Springs

Drew Habel, Vicksburg

First Base

Logan Cohns, Vicksburg

Kieran O’Donnell, Lakeshore

Infield

Zach Warren, Lakeshore

Talon Brawley, Niles

Louie Perkins, Berrien Springs

Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Gibson Cary, Sturgis

Mitchell Beyer, Vicksburg

Outfield

Trevor Griffiths, Lakeshore

Jake Hindenach, Paw Paw

Payton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg

Alex Cole, Niles

Caleb Layman, Edwardsburg

Utility Player

Connor Devries, Vicksburg

Pitcher

Garrett Brewer, Berrien Springs

Noah Chase, Lakeshore

Gage Vota, Lakeshore

Remi Hahn, Paw Paw

Cole Gebben, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Mark Nate, Lakeshore

Brian Deal, Vicksburg