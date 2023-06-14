Niles, Edwardsburg each have two D2 All-District players
Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023
EDWARDSBURG —District champion Lakeshore led the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Division 2 All-District team with six selections, while Vicksburg, which was also a district champion, had five selections in a vote of the coaches.
All-district is the first step toward achieving MHSBCA All-State. The next step is all-region, which will be voted on this week.
Edwardsburg, Niles and Berrien Springs were also represented on the all-district squad.
The Eddies had sophomore Brody Schimpa (infield) and junior Payton Bookwalter (outfield) picked, while the Vikings had junior Talon Brawley (infield) and junior Alex Cole (outfield) selected.
Shamrocks had junior Brody Brewer (catcher) and senior Garrett Brewer (pitcher) named to the squad, along with senior Louie Perkins.
Former Dowagiac standout and Lakeshore Coach Mark Nate was named Coach of the Year, along with Vicksburg’s Brian Deal.
Brawley hit .404 for the Vikings with six doubles, three triples and 24 RBIs. Cole hit .374 with eight doubles and 14 RBIs. Brawley also stole 18 bases, while Cole stole 21 bases.
Schimpa hit .273 for the Eddies with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 RBIs. Bookwalter hit .450 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 RBIs.
Brody Brewer hit .337 for Berrien Springs with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 RBIs. Perkins hit .346 with a double and 18 RBIs.
Garrett Brewer was 6-1 in nine games with a save. He had an ERA of 0.89 with 95 strikeouts in 39.33 innings pitched.
Division 2 All-District
Baseball Team
Catcher
Alex Wojahn, Lakeshore
Brody Brewer, Berrien Springs
Drew Habel, Vicksburg
First Base
Logan Cohns, Vicksburg
Kieran O’Donnell, Lakeshore
Infield
Zach Warren, Lakeshore
Talon Brawley, Niles
Louie Perkins, Berrien Springs
Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Gibson Cary, Sturgis
Mitchell Beyer, Vicksburg
Outfield
Trevor Griffiths, Lakeshore
Jake Hindenach, Paw Paw
Payton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg
Alex Cole, Niles
Caleb Layman, Edwardsburg
Utility Player
Connor Devries, Vicksburg
Pitcher
Garrett Brewer, Berrien Springs
Noah Chase, Lakeshore
Gage Vota, Lakeshore
Remi Hahn, Paw Paw
Cole Gebben, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Mark Nate, Lakeshore
Brian Deal, Vicksburg