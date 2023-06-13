Niles athletic physicals set for July 27 Published 11:27 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

NILES — Niles Athletics will have physicals at the High School from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on July 27.

Athletes are asked to enter through the student parking lot doors.

Any athlete that has not had a physical completed is encouraged to attend. Physical forms can be located in the HS office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday thru Thursday or online at nilesvikings.bigteams.com.

The athletes should have the forms filled out prior to attending and have an adult with them, just in case the Doctors have any questions.

The fee is $60 for all athletes and will include a pass to home and away games. Cash or checks made out to Niles Athletics will be accepted.

If you have any questions, call Cathy Smuda at (269) 683-2894 or email her at cathy.smuda@nilesschools.org