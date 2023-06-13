Dowagiac fireworks fundraising off to strong start Published 11:40 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Fundraising for the annual Freedom Fireworks show hosted by the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac is well underway and off to a strong start.

With three weeks left until the event, funds are at nearly 60 percent of the $12,000 goal, with $7,125 in donations so far. Bolstering the effort was a recent $500 donation by Honor Credit Union.

“Bringing the community together for events like this is something we are proud to support at Honor Credit Union,” said Janie Reifenberg, Community Development Officer at Honor. “The Young Professionals organization does so many amazing things for our community and we share their passion for community too. We thrive on our partnership with this group of young and talented professionals and always look forward to what they do next.”

“Honor has been a major donor of the fireworks for nine consecutive years now, and we are so thankful for their support,” said Rachel Breden, secretary for the Young Professionals. “The whole community always does a really great job supporting this event. Our donors are very consistent – we truly couldn’t do the show without them. We get a lot of collaboration with local businesses day-of and turnout at the event is always good. We’re especially excited for this year’s fireworks since we’ve added more food trucks and have made arrangements to secure a longer run-time for the fireworks display.”

The tenth annual fireworks display will be Friday, June 30 at dusk. Fireworks are set off at the airport. Viewing locations include Russom Park, the Armory, the field near the fire department, the high school parking lots and surrounding areas. Food trucks will be available, with Taqueria del Ray set up near the baseball fields and Kona Ice near the soccer fields at Russom Park.

Donations are appreciated and can be made by mailing a check payable to Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac to YPGD, P.O. Box 586, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Donations can also be made online through Paypal at paypal.me/ypgd. The Young Professionals is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, making any donation tax deductible.

Donations will also be collected by YPGD members at the event.

For updates, visit the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac Facebook page.