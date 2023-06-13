Buchanan title run ends in quarterfinals Published 10:23 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS — The trio of Emma Gillard, Emma Herremans and Addison Gillard was too much for No. 4-ranked Buchanan in its 12-6 loss to Ravenna in the Division 3 Quarterfinals at Cornerstone University Tuesday afternoon.

That trio combined for nine of the Bulldogs’ 15 hits. Not only did they have three hits each, they hit with power as Herremans had a pair of home runs, Addison Gillard had a double, a triple and four RBIs, while Emma Gillard added a pair of doubles.

The fireworks began early as both teams scored two runs in the opening inning.

For Ravenna, it came off Herremans’ first home run after Buchanan pitcher Hailee Kara hit the previous batter.

For Buchanan, a leadoff double by Camille Lozmack, a single by Caitlin Horvath and a double by Hannah Herman tied the score at 2-2.

The game settle down a bit in the second and top-half of the third innings.

Then, Herman gave the Bucks’ a 3-2 advantage with a solo home run. It would be the only lead of the contest for Buchanan.

In the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs exploded for seven runs on five hits, including three doubles and a triple, which gave Ravenna a 9-3 advantage it would not relinquish.

The Bucks started chipping away at the Bulldogs’ advantage as it scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on back-to-back triples by Bailey Trail and Aspen Berry, as well as a double by Lozmack to make it a 9-5 contest.

Buchanan shut down the Ravenna offense in the top of the fifth and then closed the gap to 9-e with a run in the bottom-half of the inning as Cameron Carlson singled home Herman, whoh had singled the lead-off the inning.

The Bulldogs (36-5) ended the comeback as Herremans homered in the sixth to make it 10-6 and then Ravenna scored twice more in the top of the seventh to seal the victory and a trip to the Division 3 Semifinals at Michigan State University on Friday.

In the Bucks’ half of the seventh Kara was hit by a pitch, but Buchanan could not muster any offense for a rally.

The Bucks, who set a new school record for wins in a season end the year at 38-5, finished with 10 hits, including three by Herman and to by Lozmack.

Kara went the distance and took the loss as she allowed seven earned runs on 15 hits with five strikeouts.