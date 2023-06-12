Skeeter The Clown comes to town ahead of next week’s Dowagiac circus Published 4:30 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The City of Dowagiac played host to a big-top performer Monday morning.

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus’s Skeeter The Clown was in Dowagiac to promote the circus’ scheduled debut Tuesday, June 20, on the lot on Amerihost Dr. near the Tractor Supply.

Skeeter was at Biggby Coffee, 202 W. Prairie Ronde, and then at Hale’s True Value Hardware, 56216 M-51 S., making appearances at two locations where advance tickets were sold.

Sponsored by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, shows will take place at 5 and 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

“I feel like the Dowagiac area is excited for the circus to come to town,” said Chamber Event Coordinator Matt Money. We’ve not had a circus in town for several years, so it’s something fun to do on a weekday night and an inexpensive way for the whole family to enjoy the circus.”

Advance tickets are $13 for adults and child (ages 2-12) and senior (65+) are $8 can also be purchased before circus day at one of the locations below:

Imperial Furniture, 57530 M-51 S.

Caruso’s Candy, 130 S. Front St.

Who Knew Consignment, 119 S. Front St.

Miss Michele and Co., 215 S. Front St.

Bow Wow Bakery and Bath, 145 S. Front St.

Box office tickets are $16 for adults and $9 for children (ages 2-12) or seniors (65+) and go on sale at the circus grounds starting one hour before the show.

C&M Circus has been providing quality, local family entertainment for 37 years. The one-ring, big top circus has been featured on television in shows such as “A&E Special: Under the Big Top”, “Nick News: On the Road with Circus Kids” and most recently OETA’s “Big Top Town”.

The event will showcase a brand new 2023 performance featuring Big Cats presented by Trey Key, Aerialist Extraordinaire Simone on the trapeze, 10th generation Loyal Bareback Horse Riders, the Perez Daredevil Duo on the Tight Rope and Wheel of Destiny, Elizabeth Ayala’s foot juggling and hair hang and circus clown Leo Acton.

According to Skeeter, the Dowagiac stop is one of 234 performances the circus will perform this year. At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, community members can stop by to see the circus install the big top tent and take guests on a free tour ahead of its evening shows.