Inaugural Niles Pride Festival receives green light from city council Published 7:50 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

NILES — A planned Pride Month event was the hot topic at the Niles City Council meeting Monday night.

After listening to more than one hour of spirited public comments on both sides of the issue, the Niles City Council voted unanimously to grant permission for the Niles Pride Committee to host its inaugural Niles Pride 2023 event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Amphitheater.

This event will have a festival-type setting at the amphitheater with music and Riverfront Park to include food trucks, games and activities.

While the event has funding from small donors, sponsors, local businesses, organizations and individuals, event organizers asked to add policing to the application, which is why the agenda item came before council. The Niles Pride Committee will pay for the policing fees with its raised funds.

This is a development story. Stay tuned for more coverage.