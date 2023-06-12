Dowagiac 17th at state finals; Diwo finishes 33rd in D4

Published 10:01 am Monday, June 12, 2023

By Scott Novak

The Dowagiac team wrapped up the 2023 season with a 17th-place finish at the Division 3 Boys Golf Final in East Lansing on Saturday. (Submitted photo)

EAST LANSING — The Dowagiac golf team finished 17th  at the Division 3 Boys Golf Finals at Forest Akers East on the campus of Michigan State University Saturday.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central was the Division 3 state champion as it shot 614 total. Catholic Central led after the first 18 holes on Friday with a 306. It shot 308 on Saturday, led by medalist Matthew Sokarai’s 141.

Lansing Catholic was second with a 649 and Saginaw Swan Valley third with a 652. Dowagiac finished with a two-day total of 737.

Dane Spagnoli led Dowagiac shot 87 in round one and 92 on Saturday for a 179. Abraham Guernsey shot 88 and 92 for a 180, while Luke Spagnoli shot 95 and 91 for a 186. Travis Rehborg shot 96 on both days for a total of 192. Sam Strom and Kaden Sandora split the days, shooting 109 and 100, respectively, for a 209.

In Division 4, Cassopolis’ Luis Laurenz Diwo finished 33rd with a two-day total of 170.

Diwo shot 81 in the opening round and 89 on Saturday.

More Sports

Bucks make it look easy in winning regional title

Early mistakes cost Eddies in regional semifinal loss

Daily Data: Sunday, June 11

Dowagiac golfers 17th after opening round at state finals

Print Article