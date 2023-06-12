Dowagiac 17th at state finals; Diwo finishes 33rd in D4 Published 10:01 am Monday, June 12, 2023

EAST LANSING — The Dowagiac golf team finished 17th at the Division 3 Boys Golf Finals at Forest Akers East on the campus of Michigan State University Saturday.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central was the Division 3 state champion as it shot 614 total. Catholic Central led after the first 18 holes on Friday with a 306. It shot 308 on Saturday, led by medalist Matthew Sokarai’s 141.

Lansing Catholic was second with a 649 and Saginaw Swan Valley third with a 652. Dowagiac finished with a two-day total of 737.

Dane Spagnoli led Dowagiac shot 87 in round one and 92 on Saturday for a 179. Abraham Guernsey shot 88 and 92 for a 180, while Luke Spagnoli shot 95 and 91 for a 186. Travis Rehborg shot 96 on both days for a total of 192. Sam Strom and Kaden Sandora split the days, shooting 109 and 100, respectively, for a 209.

In Division 4, Cassopolis’ Luis Laurenz Diwo finished 33rd with a two-day total of 170.

Diwo shot 81 in the opening round and 89 on Saturday.