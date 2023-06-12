Bucks land six, Bobcats two on D3 All-District team Published 4:05 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

CONSTANTINE — Six players from the Division 3 District champion Buchanan Bucks have earned all-district honors.

The Bucks, who defeated arch rival Brandywine to win the championship Saturday at Constantine High School, had Caitlyn Horvath (outfield), Hannah Herman (shortstop), Cameron Carlson (first base), Camille Lozmack (third base), Hailee Kara (pitcher) and Aspen Berry (at-large) selected by the district coaches.

All-district is the first step toward achieving Division 3 All-State from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. The next step is all-region, which will be voted on following Saturday’s regionals.

The Bobcats had Julia Babcock (outfield) and Chloe Parker (utility player) selected all-district, while Centreville, which was named sportsmanship winner, had a trio of players selected — Abbe Wherrett (catcher), Faith Edwards (pitcher) and LilyAnn Lutz (at-large).

Constantine’s Hallee Schieber were selected as an outfielder.

Buchanan’s Rachel Carlson was named Coach of the Year.

Horvath, a sophomore, hit .471 for the Bucks with 22 RBIs, while Herman, a junior, his .471 with 47 RBIs. Carlson, a sophomore, hit .376 with 23 RBIs, Lozmack, a junior, hit .368 with 31 RBIs and Berry, a freshman, his 3.84 with 15 RBIs.

Kara, a junior, was 20-3 in the circle for Buchanan with 155 strikeouts. She also hit .504 with 54 RBIs.

Parker hit .532 for Brandywine with 21 doubles a triple, seven home runs and drove in 41 runs. Babcock hit .446 with six doubles, five triples, three home runs and had 21 RBIs.

Division 3 All-District

Outfield

Caitlyn Horvath, Buchanan

Julia Babcock, Brandywine

Hailee Schieber, Constantine

Shortstop

Hannah Herman, Buchanan

First Base

Cameron Carlson

Third Base

Camille Lozmack, Buchanan

Catcher

Abbe Wherrett, Centreville

Pitcher

Hailee Kara, Buchanan

Faith Edwards, Centreville

Utility Player

Chloe Parker, Brandywine

At-Large Player

Aspen Berry, Buchanan

LilyAnn Lutz, Centreville

Coach of the Year

Rachel Carlson, Buchanan

Sportsmanship

Centreville