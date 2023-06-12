Brandywine Schools to host community forum June 21 on district facilities Published 11:22 am Monday, June 12, 2023

NILES — The Brandywine Community Schools district has announced a community forum for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at Brandywine Elementary, 2428 South 13th St.

The community forum is part of the long term planning of the district and will help gather information from the community as to what the facility priorities and needs are from the community, staff, students and parents.

“Our district is a vibrant one. We have an active community that believes in our schools, our athletics, our arts and our growing CTE programs,” said Superintendent Travis Walker. “Part of ensuring the success of our school district is by listening to the community and hearing what they believe the facility needs of the district are. So we invite the community to attend this forum on June 21 so we can listen, engage and gather information on what our community, staff, students and parents see as building priorities.”

Superintendent Walker continued, “As time goes on, buildings need infrastructure upgrades, the needs of students and staff change, the needs of how we teach and learn change, this community forum is the beginning of the process in listening to what those needs are.”

Over the course of the summer and fall, the district will be going through a process of engaging the community through forums, surveys and welcoming the community to see the facilities.