2023 Honor Credit Union Scholarship winners announced

Published 1:40 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Max Harden

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — A regional credit union recently awarded more than $25,000 to area high school graduates.

Honor Credit Union officials said they are proud to support local, outstanding high school seniors with the annual Honor Credit Union Community Commitment Scholarship. 28 students throughout Michigan received $1,000 to be used towards furthering their education.  Reinforcing Honor Credit Union’s dedication to supporting the local community, emphasizing extracurricular activities and what that means for applicants was included in the scholarship essay.

The following local students received HCU scholarships:

  • Michael Wentworth – Buchanan High School
  • Jayce Arend – Eau Claire High School
  • Kailyn Miller – Niles High School
  • Cora Wegner – Dowagiac Union High School
  • Lyla Elrod – Dowagiac Union High School
  • Abigail Garey – Hartford High School
  • Harmony Dohm – Michigan Lutheran High School
  • Lincoln White-Day – St. Joseph High School
  • Ananya Bommineni – Lakeshore High School
  • Eden Gray – Lakeshore High School

 

