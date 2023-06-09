SMC Brass Band opens Dowagiac Summer Concert Series Published 6:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

1 of 6

DOWAGIAC — Community members assembled as a summer tradition returned to downtown Dowagiac Thursday evening.

The Dowagiac Summer Concert Series returned to the Dowagiac Library Event Pavilion – on the corner of New York Avenue and Main Street – with the Southwestern Michigan College Brass Band, a hometown favorite. OAK + ASH BBQ and Chelitos Mini Donuts were on-site serving BBQ and veggie nachos, gourmet mini-donuts and special drinks.

The fine arts series has been underwritten this year by four corporate sponsors: Lyons Industries, Southwestern Michigan College, Honor Credit Union and Stay Dowagiac.

“I was really pleased with the attendance and enthusiasm of the crowd,” said Band Director Mark Hollandsworth. We always like playing here and we’ve been opening this concert for as long as I can remember.”

Similar to a British-style ensemble and a member of the North American Brass Band Association, SMC’s brass band was founded in January of 1992 and has been a staple of the concert series for years.

Director Mark Hollandsworth and his band played songs from a variety of genres including Broadway, Hollywood, Jazz and standard band music.’

“I’m really thoughtful about programming different events and like something like this,” he said. “We have to consider our audience. We wanted to throw in as many things that are accessible to them, things that might be familiar to them so it’s engaging. It’s not a stuffy group and not a stuffy program. We have a big library of things to choose from.”

While the show was the opener of the summer concert series, it was also the finale of the SMC Brass Band’s concert season.”

“It’s always nice to make music a part of the community and share that, so anytime we get a chance to do it, we like to get out and do it,” Hollandsworth said. “We do other events elsewhere but it’s always nice to do it in front of the home crowd.”

The concert was the first of 12 concerts scheduled for this year’s series. The remaining schedule is as follows:

June 15 – On The Lash | Original Celtic Folk

June 22 – Skeletones | R&B, Soul, Blues, and Motown

June 29 – Ada LeAnn | Award-Winning Pop Singer/Songwriter

July 6 – Out of Favor Boys | Blues Tinged With Rock ‘n Roll

July 13 – Schlitz Creek | Bluegrass With Some Bite

July 20 – Lauren Dukes Band | Neo-Soul, R&B, and Blues

July 27 – Touch of Texas | Variety and Classic Country at the Cruise-In

August 3 – The Erika Scherry Band | Country, Rock, and Pop Favorites

August 10 – Hodie Snitch | Your Daddy’s Country Music

August 17 – Caribbean Soul Experience | Caribbean, Soul, and R&B

August 24 – Covington Groove | Rock ‘n Roll with Jam, Funk, and Soul