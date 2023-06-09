Dowagiac man gets jail time for loaded gun found in vehicle Published 1:10 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man will spend the next year in jail after being sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. The man was arrested last June in Dowagiac for possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

Evan Sevon Buck, 27, of Savage Road in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for four days already served, $2,048 in fines and costs and forfeiture of the firearm.

The incident occurred June 13, 2022 at the intersection of Pokagon and Cherry Streets in Dowagiac. Police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car with a gun on the seat next to him. A search of the vehicle found marijuana and a scale.

Buck was initially charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm but those charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The felony firearm charge would have carried a mandatory two year prison term consecutive to what he would get on any of the other charges.

“He was not eligible to have guns due to his past record of three felonies and four misdemeanors, he also engaged in drug activity,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “It’s kind of sad, if not for drugs and guns I don’t think he would be here. It’s just plain stupid to be sleeping in a car with a ouzi lookalike gun in the vehicle.”

“Guns and felony activity often times result in absolute tragedy,” Fitz added. “Studies are very clear that when people use marijuana regularly they will irrevocably lose IQ points. He’s limiting himself by what he’s doing. If he wants to be stupid, this is the path to take. Marijuana is not a smart thing to use.”

Defense attorney Greg Feldman said Buck understands he did wrong and wants to turn his life around. Buck agreed and said he knows he can’t use marijuana when he gets out.

“One year in jail might seem harsh but there could have been a mandatory two years in prison with the felony firearm charge,” Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman said. “The prosecutor is giving you one more opportunity to turn your life around.”

“Guns are not your friends,” the judge added. “I know your family, they’re good people. You have a great family and you need to be supportive of them. You’re young enough to get this behind you but you need to start now.”