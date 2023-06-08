Dowagiac’s Holland promoted to Market Sector Leader at Wightman Published 3:21 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Wightman, a multi-disciplinary civil engineering, architecture, and survey firm, announced Thursday that Dowagiac resident Stefany Holland has been promoted from commercial market sector specialist to commercial market sector leader at the firm.

Holland will be developing and implementing an overall strategy to find and retain clients, directly engaging and managing the commercial sector team, and leading the department’s efforts to develop and retain clients and projects that drive revenue. In addition, she will track key metrics, establish business relationships, and mentor staff.

“My new role as market sector leader differs from my previous role as market sector specialist by elevating me to have a heavier focus on our commercial clients,” Holland said. “Not only will I be striving to connect with prospective clients that support Wightman’s values in the commercial sector, but I will also be supporting our client representatives in building strong relationships with our existing commercial clients. I am excited to lead the commercial sector business development efforts for Wightman and grateful that we have an extraordinary team of professionals to develop our commercial portfolio and continue to solve problems for our clients.”

George Kacan, education market sector leader and regional director of the firm’s Royal Oak office, shared, “Wightman recognizes Stefany Holland as an incredibly knowledgeable and talented young professional. We are pleased and honored to have her as our commercial market sector leader. Her focus involves understanding what our clients care about and delivering services that allow clients to do what they do, serving communities, students, constituents, families, and businesses.”

Holland joined Wightman in 2008 as a production technician in the firm’s architecture department. Since joining Wightman, she has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Project Management and a Master of Business Administration in Lean Systems Leadership, both from Ferris State University. She is a Leadership Accelerator program graduate, holds advanced certification in Revit through IMAGINiT Technologies, and is an Associate member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Holland is also a member of the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, an organization aiming to increase opportunities that involve and empower young professionals to progress in the region and enhance the quality of life for residents in Dowagiac.