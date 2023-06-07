Edwardsburg dominates Division 2 All-District squad
Published 9:42 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — District champion Edwardsburg, which defeated defending state champion Lakeshore 5-1 in the title game Saturday, dominated the Division 2 All-District team with eight selections.
Edwardsburg’s Dean Dixon was also named Coach of the Year.
Earning all-district for the Eddies were Lindsey Dalenberg (outfield) and Sydney Klaer (outfield), Caitlin Tighe (shortstop), Averie Markel (first base), Abby Bossler (third base), Lani Harin (catcher), Emma Denison (pitcher) and Samantha Baker (utility player).
Lakeshore had three players selected and Dowagiac two.
The Lancers’ Ava Mullen was selected as a pitcher and will be the district’s nominee for Miss Softball – Pitcher. Eden Gray was selected for Lakeshore at second base.
The Chieftains Aubrey Busby was named all-district as an outfielder and Marlie Carpenter was selected as an At-Large player.
Dalenberg, a senior, is hitting .426 with a triple and 12 RBIs for the Eddies. Klaer, a junior, is hitting .425 with nine doubles nine home runs in 46 RBIs.
Tighe, a junior, his hitting .404 with 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs, while Markel, a senior, is hitting .379 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBIs.
Bossler, a senior, is hitting .347 with six doubles, four triples, three home runs and 25 RBIs, while Harin, a sophomore, is hitting .535 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBIs. Baker, a senior, is hitting .525 with nine doubles five triples and 26 RBIs.
Denison was 13-2 in 22 games with an ERA of .808. She struck out 144 batters in 104 innings pitched and walked 52.
Busby, a junior, hit .475 with 20 doubles, five home runs and 43 RBIs for the Chieftains.
Carpenter, who is a freshman, hit .522 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 48 RBIs.
Division 2 All-District
Outfield
Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac
Sydney Klaer, Edwardsburg
Shortstop
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg
First Base
Averie Markel, Edwardsburg
Second Base
Eden Gray, Lakeshore
Third Base
Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg
Catcher
Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg
Pitchers
Ava Mullen, Lakeshore
Emma Denison, Edwardsburg
Utility Player
Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg
At-Large
Gabby Solloway, Lakeshore
Marlie Carpenter, Dowagiac
Miss Softball – Pitcher
Ava Mullen, Lakeshore
Coach of the Year
Dean Dixon, Edwardsburg
Sportsmanship
Berrien Springs