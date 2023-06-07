Edwardsburg dominates Division 2 All-District squad Published 9:42 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — District champion Edwardsburg, which defeated defending state champion Lakeshore 5-1 in the title game Saturday, dominated the Division 2 All-District team with eight selections.

Edwardsburg’s Dean Dixon was also named Coach of the Year.

Earning all-district for the Eddies were Lindsey Dalenberg (outfield) and Sydney Klaer (outfield), Caitlin Tighe (shortstop), Averie Markel (first base), Abby Bossler (third base), Lani Harin (catcher), Emma Denison (pitcher) and Samantha Baker (utility player).

Lakeshore had three players selected and Dowagiac two.

The Lancers’ Ava Mullen was selected as a pitcher and will be the district’s nominee for Miss Softball – Pitcher. Eden Gray was selected for Lakeshore at second base.

The Chieftains Aubrey Busby was named all-district as an outfielder and Marlie Carpenter was selected as an At-Large player.

Dalenberg, a senior, is hitting .426 with a triple and 12 RBIs for the Eddies. Klaer, a junior, is hitting .425 with nine doubles nine home runs in 46 RBIs.

Tighe, a junior, his hitting .404 with 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs, while Markel, a senior, is hitting .379 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBIs.

Bossler, a senior, is hitting .347 with six doubles, four triples, three home runs and 25 RBIs, while Harin, a sophomore, is hitting .535 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 33 RBIs. Baker, a senior, is hitting .525 with nine doubles five triples and 26 RBIs.

Denison was 13-2 in 22 games with an ERA of .808. She struck out 144 batters in 104 innings pitched and walked 52.

Busby, a junior, hit .475 with 20 doubles, five home runs and 43 RBIs for the Chieftains.

Carpenter, who is a freshman, hit .522 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 48 RBIs.

Division 2 All-District

Outfield

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Sydney Klaer, Edwardsburg

Shortstop

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

First Base

Averie Markel, Edwardsburg

Second Base

Eden Gray, Lakeshore

Third Base

Abby Bossler, Edwardsburg

Catcher

Lani Hardin, Edwardsburg

Pitchers

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Emma Denison, Edwardsburg

Utility Player

Samantha Baker, Edwardsburg

At-Large

Gabby Solloway, Lakeshore

Marlie Carpenter, Dowagiac

Miss Softball – Pitcher

Ava Mullen, Lakeshore

Coach of the Year

Dean Dixon, Edwardsburg

Sportsmanship

Berrien Springs