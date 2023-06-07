Dowagiac, Cassopolis theatre programs earn WAVE Performing Arts Awards Published 10:58 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Two local high schools took home hardware in the second annual WAVE Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre at the Mendel Center Mainstage on the Benton Harbor Campus, 2755 E. Napier Ave. Wednesday, May 24.

Dowagiac took home four WAVE Awards for its “Spongebob: The Musical” performance in the following categories: Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical (Lincoln Clark, Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical (Ravan Bakeman and Paige Behnke), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical (Jessica Schrader) and Outstanding Featured “Special” Cast Member (Olivia Stockwell). Cassopolis earned a WAVE Award for “My Fair Lady” for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Ethan Pflug).

This year, the WAVE Awards has grown to include students and arts educators from Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass Counties in Michigan and St. Joseph County in Indiana. The participating schools were evaluated by 12 adjudicators, and about 550 students participated in the musicals that were reviewed.

“It is astonishing how the arts community has rallied around this idea. In just one year, we have almost tripled the number of participating schools and have seen tremendous growth in returning schools,” said Kristopher Zook, LMC Dean of Arts & Sciences and founder of the WAVE Awards. “It was a fantastic night to celebrate and honor high school musical theatre in our community. We want to foster the talent of these students and give them even more opportunities to learn and grow while building a sense of community in the arts that lasts well beyond high school.”

All nominees received an LMC Red Hawk Scholarship good for a three-credit course taken within the next four academic years and written feedback from a panel of arts professionals. The lead actor recipients also received $1,000 WAVE Award Scholarships to participate in LMC Visual & Performing Arts coursework.

Loosely designed after Broadway’s famed Tony Awards, the WAVE Awards recognizes, encourages, and promotes high school theater. Individuals and productions from participating schools were nominated in 14 acting and technical categories. Two of those categories, Outstanding Featured “Special Cast Member” in a Musical and the Esprit de corps Award, were new for this year.

The Outstanding Featured “Special Cast Member” in a Musical recognizes students and advisors who create memorable characters for the shows using carpentry, puppetry, and robotics. These characters all provide some useful “working” function in the story.

The Esprit de corps Award recognizes the spirit of support and unity that a school demonstrates in its shows. “Theatre can give students a sense of belonging when it may be hard to find elsewhere,” said Pat King, Lake Michigan College theatre instructor. “Additionally, theatre lets students explore different personas as they are creating their sense of self. Casts always bond in so many ways during rehearsal; it is noticeable when they help one another out on and off the stage.” A few of the shows nominated for the WAVE awards included elementary and middle school participants trying to build their theatre programs. Some of these schools are working with many challenges, like old equipment and small theatre budgets. One show was halted on opening night during the pandemic; the school put that show aside for a year and finally got to finish the run with new cast members. For one school, this year was the first time in six years that they were able to put on a theatrical show in the entire school district. “The Esprit de corps Award honors those who go above and beyond, working hard to bring theatre to their students and community. It is a reminder that rolling up our sleeves, giving our time and support, and lifting one another up are important parts of the arts and are needed in the world today,” said King.

Tuesday’s event began with red-carpet arrivals, followed by the awards ceremony, which included several musical production numbers. Children’s Music Workshop performed “Revolting Children” from their recent production of “Matilda Jr.” St. Joseph High School performed the ABBA hit “Dancing Queen” from “Mamma Mia.” Paw Paw performed “Heaven Help Me/I’m Free” from “Footloose: The Musical.” Penn High School performed “Impossible” from “Cinderella.” Bridgman High School performed “I Think I Got You Beat” from “Shrek, Jr.” and Dowagiac performed “Bikini Bottom Day” from “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Presenters included LMC President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke, United Way of Southwest Michigan’s Marketing Communications Director Jennifer Tomshack and LMC Alumnus and Campaign Relationship Coordinator, Dawn Howley, DC Cook Nuclear Power Plant Manager of Engineering Projects Michael Carlson, Children’s Music Workshop Executive Director Adrienne Glisson, Dansation and Samiras Photography Owner Ajah Fisher, Quinlan & Fabish Store Manager and Co-Founder of the Southshore Concert Band, Michael Hoge, LMC Music Faculty, Director of Choirs, and President of the District 6 Michigan State Vocal Music Association, Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge, LMC Foundation and Career Services and Alumni Relations, Barbara Craig, the namesake of the Hanson Theatre and Hanson Technology Center, philanthropist, and long-time friend and donor to LMC, Carolyn Hanson, long-time friend, donor, Alumnus, patron of the arts at LMC, and active member of the arts community in southwest Michigan, Carol Sizer, Corewell Health’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Partner Otilio Campos, LMC Theatre Instructor and professional actor Dr. Patrick King, current LMC Musical Theatre major and the inaugural winner of the WAVE Award for Best Actor, Sierra Loughrin, former Representative in the Michigan State House of Representatives and LMC Executive Director, Community & Governmental Relations, Alton Pscholka, and the current Berrien County 3rd District Commissioner and LMC Alum, Chokwe Pitchford. The award for Outstanding Musical Production was presented on a prerecorded video by Gabriella Pizzolo, who portrayed Matilda on Broadway and currently stars in the HBO hit series “Stranger Things.”

Participating High Schools and the musicals they performed are Bridgman High School – “Shrek”: The Musical, Jr., Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School – “My Fair Lady”, Dowagiac High School – The Sponge Bob Musical, Hartford High School – “Shrek: The Musical”, New Buffalo High School – “Into the Woods, Jr.”, Paw Paw High School – “Footloose”, Penn High School – “Cinderella”, St. Joseph High School – “Mamma Mia!”, and Stevensville Lakeshore High School – “Legally Blonde”.

Here is the complete list of the 2022-2023 WAVE Award winners and nominees:

Outstanding Set Design in a Musical

Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Lincoln Clark



New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr.”; Dwayne Whitmyer

Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Kristofer M. Perkins

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Nora Noble

Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Paul Milligan

St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!”; Marcus Roll

Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical

Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Lincoln Clark

Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical”; Joe MacMillian

Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Kristofer M Perkins

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Jacob Moehn

Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Paul Milligan

St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!”; Scott Bradford

Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical

Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Ravan Bakeman and Paige Behnke

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Marsha Pinkowski

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Jean Porath

Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical;” Sarah Briley

New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr.”; Deb Rancatore

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Kathryn Hein

Outstanding Choreography in a Musical

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Caitlyn Lustila Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Anna Leach and Kennedy Westrate New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr.”; Holli Sommerfeld



Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Sophia Marie Louden

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Jenn Wolfe

St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!”; Cassidy Vlietstra

Outstanding Musical Direction in a Musical

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Terryn Williams Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Hunter Schuur New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr.”; Chris Beushausen Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Maxwell Wagner



Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Andrew Nemeth

Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; David Gailey

Outstanding Orchestra (Band) in a Musical

Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Sydney Heasley Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Anne Tschetter



Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Matthew Pagel

St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!”; Beth Gray-Roll

Outstanding Featured Ensemble in a Musical

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Storytellers



Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Fairytale characters

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Barkeep and Chimney Sweeps

Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Sardines and Townsfish

Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Electric Skates

Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; High School Chorus

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Men’s Chorus

Lakeshore High School; Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Delta Nus/Greek Chorus

Outstanding Featured “Special” Cast Member

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.” Rooster; Gabriel Lindley



Dowagiac High School; The SpongeBob Musical”; Gary; Dowagiac Robotics Club operated by Olivia Stockwell

Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical”; Dragon Puppet, Ensemble

New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr. “; Milky White; New Buffalo Robotic Club (RichEberly)

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Fox and Raccoon; Abigael Brooks and Evelyn Shephard

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Topher’s Horse “Buttercup”

Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Rufus; Monteverdi Potato Gailey

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.” Dragon; Emalie Nelson Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Mrs. Higgins; Brielle Carter



Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; My Fair Lady”; Alfred P. Doolittle; Ethan Pflug

Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical”; Gingy; Grace Weber

Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical”; Pinocchio; Jersey Baker

New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr. “; Rapunzel’s Prince; Ian Sokol

Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Chuck Cranston; Colin Smallcombe

St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!” Tanya; Caroline Corning

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical (2 awards were given in this category)

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Storyteller No. 1; Alivia Abram



Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Squidward Q. Tentacles; Jessica Schrader

Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Eugene Krabs; Alex Mauai Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Willard Hewitt-; Aaron West Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Vi Moore; Anna White Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Marie; Mikalah Daffron



Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Gabrielle; Tess Kavadas

Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Paulette Bonafonte; Monica Tomsic

St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!” Harry Bright; Jonathan Kwon

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical (Three awards were given in this category)

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Lord Farquad; Max Babcock



Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Fiona; Summer Fast

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Eliza Doolittle; Reagan Jay

Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Henry Higgins; Christian Collins Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; SpongeBob Squarepants; Sara Torbet Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical”; Fiona; Cessie Finley Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical”; Donkey; Kendra Briley New Buffalo High School; Into the Woods, Jr.; Jack; Henry Gadiel



Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Ren McCormack; Max Crawford

Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”; Ariel Moore; Aliya Leavitt Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Topher; Sutter Sherwood Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Ella; Avery King Lakeshore High School; “Legally Blonde: The Musical”; Elle Woods; Meaghan Fell



St. Joseph High School; “Mamma Mia!”; Donna Sheridan; Abby Berry

Esprit de corps Award

Hartford High School; “Shrek: The Musical;” – Winner

Outstanding Direction in a Musical

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.”; Jennifer Ammerman Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School; “My Fair Lady”; Patrick Bondy Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical”; Tammy Mammel New Buffalo High School; “Into the Woods, Jr. “; Chris Beushausen



Paw Paw High School;” Footloose: The Musical”; Kristofer M. Perkins

Penn High School; “Cinderella”; Danielle Black

Outstanding Musical Production

Bridgman High School; “Shrek, Jr.” Dowagiac High School; “The SpongeBob Musical” Paw Paw High School; “Footloose: The Musical”



Penn High School; “Cinderella”