Brandywine lands four on Division 3 All-District squad Published 5:10 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

NILES — Champion Bridgman and runner-up Brandywine each had five players named Division 3 All-District in a vote by the coaches earlier this week.

The Bobcats, who were edged by Bridgman for the district championship, 10-8 in eight innings last Saturday, had Jamier Palmer (infielder), Drew Deming (outfielder), Jaremiah Palmer (outfielder) and Owen Hulett (pitcher) selected.

All-district is the first step toward achieving Division 3 All-State from the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association. The next step is all-region, which will be voted on following Saturday’s regionals.

Bees, who were picked all-district were Tanner Peters (catcher), Chuck Pagel (first base), Reid Haskins (outfielder) and Alec MacMartin (pitcher). Buchanan’s Cade Preissing was named to the team as an infielder.

Bridgman’s Justin Hahaj was named Division 3 District Coach of the Year. The Bees are currently 28-9 on the season. Dan Trunkenmiller, who led Centreville to a district title last Saturday, was also named Coach of the Year. The Bulldogs are currently 23-3-1.

Jamier Palmer, a junior, hit .525 for Brandywine with six doubles, three triples and drove in 24 runs. He scored 41 runs and stole a school-record 55 bases.

Deming, a senior, hit .404 this season with six doubles, two triples and a home run. He also drove in 27 runs, scored 37 runs and stole 36 bases. Jaremiah Palmer, a junior, hit .329 with two doubles, three triples, had 17 RBIs to go along with 25 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

Hulett also set a new school record for Brandywine with his 12 victories. Hulett was 12-1 with an ERA of 0.89. He struck out 69 in 63 innings pitched with just 22 walks.

Preissing hit .440 for the Bucks with 13 doubles, two triples, a home run, 17 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.

Division 3 All-District

Catcher

Brayden Clark, Constantine

Tanner Peters, Bridgman

Caleb Mallory, Lawton

First Base

Chuck Pagel, Bridgman

Phoenix Elkins, Union City

Infield

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Cade Preissing, Buchanan

Ryan Zweng, Union City

Brady Miller, Centreville

Matt Swarwick, Centreville

Dominic Jacobs, Constantine

Outfield

Reid Haskins, Bridgman

Drew Deming, Brandywine

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine

Owen Jackson, Union City

Jaden Vanderwiere, Schoolcraft

Utility Player

Tayler Wagley, Union City

Owen Kimmons, Bronson

Pitcher

Owen Hulett, Brandywine

Fischer Holmes, Schoolcraft

Jacob Sikanas Centreville

Alec MaMartin, Bridgman

Luke Watson, Union City

Coach of the Year

Justin Hahaj, Bridgman

Dan Trunkenmiller, Centreville