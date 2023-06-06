Niles FC celebrates 15th season with intra-squad matches Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

NILES — The Niles Football Club concluded its season by hosting its 15-year celebration of Niles Middle School Soccer with two intra-squad co-ed matches.

Niles’ two girl teams recently completed another strong season in the Southwest Michigan Middle School Soccer League. The two Viking boys teams, who compete in the fall, joined the girls teams on the pitch for the celebration.

The Niles FC began with one boys team and over the years has grown to support two girls teams and two boys teams, with three to four squads during the indoor season.

The celebration also highlighted appreciation to Coach Brent “Pugsley” Wright, who has devoted his time and countless hours of service to oversee the community volunteer program.

Boys fall sign-ups have begun with registration ending June 12. For more information, visit the NilesMiFC Facebook page or email the organization at nilesfcsoccer@gmail.com