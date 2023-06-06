Nancy Kaye Shufelt Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

May 3, 1946-May 31, 2023

Nancy Kaye Shufelt, 77, passed away on May 31, 2023, in her home. She was born on May 3rd, 1946, in La Porte, IN to the late William and Gladys (Lucas) Geminder. She was a graduate of Clay High School (class of 1964) in South Bend, IN. She went onto graduate from Vogue Beauty School in South Bend, IN. She was a homemaker raising her three children for most of their younger years. She later opened Twistee’s in Dowagiac, MI with her parents William and Gladys Geminder. She later became sole owner/ operator of Twistee’s. Many members of the family followed suit in helping run Twistee’s and still currently. Over the years she made many lifelong friends serving the public at Twistee’s for over 42 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Delor Shufelt Sr.; brother, William Geminder; and a son, Joseph Eugene Shufelt.

She is survived by a brother, John Geminder; sister in law, Amy (Shufelt) Steve Monroe; three children, David (Melissa) Shufelt Jr, Carrie (Eugene) Hall, Karla (Kyle) Mullen; four grandsons, six step great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI.