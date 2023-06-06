Dr. Marshall Bishop Published 7:27 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Aug. 3, 1942-June 4, 2023

Dr. Marshall Edward Bishop of Portage, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Upjohn in Kalamazoo surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Amsterdam, New York on August 3, 1942, to Muriel Johnson, and was later adopted by Raymond Bishop. When the carpet mills shut down, Marshall’s family moved to Pontiac, Michigan to secure employment in the auto industry. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School in 1960. Upon securing the Lambda Chi Omega Scholarship, he entered Oakland University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chemistry in 1964. Marshall’s career began at General Motors Pontiac Motor Division where he was an Experimental Chemist. He continued his education at Oakland University, acquiring his Master of Science Degree in Chemistry in 1967.

On July 13, 1968, Marshall married Jacqueline Winter in Marshall, Michigan. Following Jackie’s graduation from Oakland University, they moved to Albany, New York, where Marshall completed his Ph.D. in Inorganic Chemistry in 1975 from State University of New York at Albany. While working on his Ph.D., Marshall was a Research Fellow (NDEA Fellowship) and a Graduate Teaching Assistant. As a result of research completed in his Masters and Ph.D. Degrees, Marshall had five publications in Chemistry journals.

In the Fall of 1975, they moved back to Michigan, where Marshall secured a full-time chemistry faculty position at Southwestern Michigan College (SMC) in Dowagiac. He developed the Chemical Technology program, from which graduates of the program procured positions at Upjohn (now Pfizer), Cook Nuclear, and several went on to receive advanced degrees. In Fall, 1985, Marshall was named Dean of Arts and Sciences at Southwestern Michigan College. In July 1987, he was named Vice President for Instruction, and in July 1998, Marshall was named President of Southwestern Michigan College. He retired from SMC in 2001 but was not yet quite ready to retire. In July 2001, Marshall became the President of Adirondack Community College (ACC) in Queensbury, New York, where he served until his final retirement in June 2007.

Marshall was active in the Dowagiac and Queensbury communities. While in Dowagiac, he served at various times on the Boards of Southwest Michigan Economic Growth Alliance, Encore Dance Company, Cass County United Way, Cass County Historical Commission, Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital, and the Lewis Cass Intermediate School District Administrative Council. He was a member of the Southwestern Michigan College Museum Advisory Committee from its founding, (Now the Dowagiac Area History Museum) which included Chairman of the Long-Range Planning Committee. Marshall was an active member of the SMC Speakers Bureau giving countless presentations on such topics as Ice Harvesting; Kellogg’s; the Erie Canal; and Chance, Lucky Accidents, and the Prepared Mind. He also served on the Michigan State Grange Museum and Historical Collections Committee.

While in Queensbury, Marshall served on the Boards of Adirondack Business and School Partnership, Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce, Warren County Economic Development Corporation, and the Washington County Business Council. He also continued making presentations to organizations in the area while being part of the ACC Speakers Bureau.

Organizations that Marshall held memberships in included Rotary International, Cass County Historical Society, Home Grange #129, United Methodist Church, Fort Hunter New York Erie Canal Society (Now Friends of Schoharie Crossing), International Ice Harvesters, and the Universal Autograph Collectors Club.

Honors bestowed on Marshall included Certified Professional Chemist granted by the American Institute of Chemists, as well as being a subject of biographical record of Who’s Who in the Midwest, Men of Achievement, the American Registry Series, and Who’s Who in Society. He also received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Chemistry Department, Oakland University in 2003.

Marshall was a lover of sports, and enjoyed playing competitive basketball into his 60’s. He played basketball in High School, intramural sports at SMC, and played on community softball and basketball teams in Michigan and New York. Many hours were spent watching Detroit professional teams, even when they were losing. He also enjoyed watching college football and basketball, especially Big Ten teams.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 54 years Jackie, his children; Eric (Holly) of Vicksburg and Kathryn (Jen) of Kalamazoo, his five grandchildren and his half siblings, Maureen Davis, Rhana Seib, Martin Bishop, Pam Nichol, Eric Meyers and Rock Meyers. He was preceded in death by his parents and his half-brother, Ross Bishop.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Dowagiac United Methodist Church. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Dowagiac Area History Museum or Southwestern Michigan College Foundation (SMC), in his name.

Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view the online obituary, to sign the online guest book or to leave the family condolences.