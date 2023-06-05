Two injured after vehicle crashes into building in Mason Township Published 10:03 am Monday, June 5, 2023

MASON TOWNSHIP — Two 56-year-old Jones residents received minor injuries after their vehicle struck a building in Mason Township Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 8:04 p.m. Saturday, June 3, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the intersection of US-12 and Union Road in Mason Township. Investigation showed that Lori Walsh, a 56-year-old Jones resident, was driving east on US-12 near the intersection of Union Road when she suffered a medical issue. Walsh’s vehicle then crossed into the westbound lane of travel before it exited the roadway to the north and struck a building. The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Walsh had a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash, 56-year-old, Jones resident Michael Walsh. Loire Walsh and Michael Walsh were transported by EMS to Three Rivers Hospital, for minor injuries sustained during the crash. All subjects wore seat belts. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor. Assisting in this crash was Porter Township Fire, Porter EMS and Elkhart City Fire Department Structural Support Units.