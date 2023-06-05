Edwardsburg’s Pippin runner-up in Division 2 high jump Published 11:02 am Monday, June 5, 2023

ADA — Four local athletes earned top 10 finishes in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state track and field finals at various sites on Saturday.

Edwardsburg freshman Sarah Pippin turned in the top performance as she finished second at the Division 2 meet hosted at Forest Hills Eastern in the high jump with a personal best height of 5-5.

Niles’ Aydan Mccarey was a two-time state placer as he was sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles and 10th in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. Mccarey, who is a sophomore, ran times of 15.33 and 40.61 in the two events, respectively.

Brandywine’s Kevin Roberts, who finished 11th in the Division 3 state finals in the pole vault in 2022, moved up three places to take eighth place at Saturday’s meet hosted by Kent City High School.

Roberts cleared a personal best 13-3.